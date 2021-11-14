Daily Racing Multiple: Nickel gunning for gold in 14/1 Monday multiple

Making plans for a Nigel winner on Monday

Back Robinshill @ 4/1 in the 13:30 at Leicester

No. 1 Robinshill (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 10

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 121

To say that bets were hard to find on Monday's rather sparse day is a bit of an understatement. At one stage the Marseille card and Zia Park fixtures were coming into my thinking, with Ronnie Constant's Mts Tall Tales and Secret Of The Moon close in the US, but I can't go to Marseille as I still haven't forgiven Dimitri Payet for leaving West Ham.

Yesterday didn't go so well as Heaven Help Us made a bad error that put paid to any sort of chance and we had a no show in the Greatwood. Monday is certainly less competitive for a bit of payback.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' Robinshill enjoyed a productive season 12 months ago mixing hurdles and chasing and running off a break could be the time to catch him at Leicester.

He's an "up and at 'em" front-runner that seems fairly versatile in terms of ground, and dominated to win a handicap at Ludlow from 117 and backed up to win again over hurdles (albeit getting the race in the stewards' room) at Taunton afterwards. He set a decent pace in both of those. The hat-trick was complete over fences last October despite a mixed bag of jumping, but he did win by 18L.

Unfortunately he disappointed in March, but he's been off since and he certainly has a chance from his mark of 121.

This is also a drop in class, and I never mind backing top weights in easier races.

Silver can leave his rivals feeling red faced

Back Silver Nickel @ 85/40 in the 15:15 at Plumpton

No. 4 Silver Nickel (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Seamus Mullins

Jockey: Daniel Sansom

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 99

The longest race of the day is near-enough 3m5f and the field is hardly stellar, but I backed Silver Nickel last time out when he finished second and I like the idea of him going up to an extreme distance. This also looks rather winnable and he shapes as though he'll get a longer trip as he is by Gold Well, and they stay forever.

For an old fashioned jumps' pedigree fan, his dam is out of the great Roselier - and they are few and far between these days.

He ran at Plumpton at the start of the month, his first of the season, and while he took a while to warm up, he did plug on in determined fashion and gave Bill And Barn a bit of a race.

That was only his second effort over fences and he looks feasibly treated in comparison to his hurdles' rating as he ran a couple of solid races last winter at Ascot as a novice before losing his way completely.

He could also be the type to trade a little higher in the run if you are backing on the Exchange and his best efforts have come with conditional Dan Sansom on.



