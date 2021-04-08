Daily Racing Multiple: Nicholls has two serious chances for 7/1 Aintree double

Hitman to take care of his rivals

13:45 Aintree - Back Hitman

No. 3 Hitman (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Hitman bypassed Cheltenham with Aintree in mind and Paul Nicholls rates his young chaser as a "solid chance" in his Betfair column , and he can start us off at a decent 11/4.

He fell in the Scilly Isles in February making a hash of one of the Railway fences over the far side, but he was travelling superbly in a race that was run in a good time.

His latest win at Newbury was no more than a schooling exercise - winning by nine lengths. With the way he goes about his business, he looks an ideal Aintree type.

Monmiral could be the real deal

14:20 Aintree - Back Monmiral

No. 4 Monmiral (Fr) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.24 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Here's hoping for a good day for Nicholls, as we go again with another for the trainer, and backing Monmiral at 6/5 gives us a tidy price in terms of the double that pays out 7/1 if successful.

Monmiral is an exceptional jumper and I can see him attacking his hurdles to put his rivals under pressure.

He bolted up in a handicap at Haydock last time and the third ran well at the Festival to frank the form. Previously he had a below-par field in the Summit at Doncaster stretched out all across Town Moor.

Monmiral is another from the yard who missed Cheltenham for this and hopefully he can land us in the double in style.