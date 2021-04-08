- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Multiple: Nicholls has two serious chances for 7/1 Aintree double
Thursday could be the day for Paul Nicholls to shine at Aintree, and the Daily Racing Multiple bet includes two of the trainer's runners in a double...
"He bolted up in a handicap at Haydock last time and the third ran well at the Festival to frank the form. Previously he had a below-par field in the Summit at Doncaster stretched out all across Town Moor."
Hitman to take care of his rivals
Hitman bypassed Cheltenham with Aintree in mind and Paul Nicholls rates his young chaser as a "solid chance" in his Betfair column , and he can start us off at a decent 11/4.
He fell in the Scilly Isles in February making a hash of one of the Railway fences over the far side, but he was travelling superbly in a race that was run in a good time.
His latest win at Newbury was no more than a schooling exercise - winning by nine lengths. With the way he goes about his business, he looks an ideal Aintree type.
Monmiral could be the real deal
Here's hoping for a good day for Nicholls, as we go again with another for the trainer, and backing Monmiral at 6/5 gives us a tidy price in terms of the double that pays out 7/1 if successful.
Monmiral is an exceptional jumper and I can see him attacking his hurdles to put his rivals under pressure.
He bolted up in a handicap at Haydock last time and the third ran well at the Festival to frank the form. Previously he had a below-par field in the Summit at Doncaster stretched out all across Town Moor.
Monmiral is another from the yard who missed Cheltenham for this and hopefully he can land us in the double in style.
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Daily Racing Multiple P&L
April 2021:
Multiples +8.02
Single and each-way bets +0.15
March 2021:
Multiples -20.15
Single and each-way bets +19.55
Recommended bets
Back Hitman in the 13:45 at Aintree @ 3.814/5
Back Monmiral in the 14:20 at Aintree @ 2.26/5
The Sportsbook Multiple pays 8.25