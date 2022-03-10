Daily Racing Multiple: Newcastle can bring out the best in Tyche and Secret

Tricky Tyche can be delivered to perfection by Russell

Back Tyche @ 8/1 in the 18:00 at Newcastle

No. 9 (6) Tyche SBK 15/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Harry Russell

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 57

Gin Coco won in tremendous style yesterday, and the overnight price of 9/4 was indeed too big as the market did flip round as Jaramillo looked a poor favourite as outlined in yesterday's column. Unfortunately Marettimo could fare no better than third, although he was far from disgraced.

Barrowdale is running on Thursday, and he's a horse I have plenty of time for, but he's short enough in the betting at 5/4 and I expect he might go shorter at Carlisle. Miss M is running too, another David Pipe horse along with Ladykiller I've been following for a while as they are both well treated, but I have had to shelve both. My record with Pipe must be nought from 500.

On with Thursday and it's Newcastle all the way, and the tricky Tyche has a chance for redemption following a couple of short-priced defeats in-running.

She was done at 1.162/13 in-play at Southwell last time, but she went even shorter at Wolverhampton in October when she hit 1.101/10. She finished second on both occasions and doesn't want to be left in front for too long.

A triumph over 7f here in the winter was a well-run race, and while she doesn't stay 1m1f-plus, she might just be able to get away with tonight's 1m.

Harry Russell the 3lb apprentice seems to know her well and his claim off a lowly rating can give us an each-way shout.

Plan a liason with Secret for success

Back Merry Secret @ 4/1 in the 18:30 at Newcastle

No. 3 (10) Merry Secret (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Lawrence Mullaney

Jockey: Phil Dennis

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 65

Merry Secret for Lawrence Mullaney is very cleverly named with his dam called Secret Liason and his great dam named Kiss And Don't Tell. Back to further generations, there's Fast Nellie and Loose Park, so connections get a 10 out of 10 for the moniker.

Hopefully the horse can get full marks on Thursday evening as he's been showing good signs for Mullaney since making the move from Mick Appleby.

In six starts for his new team, his two better efforts have been at Newcastle, all at big prices, and he ran well to finish third over CD last time. The form of the 0-70 doesn't look bad for the grade as the winner The Cola Kid looked on a good mark, and the third Ginato usually travels in style.

Merry Secret was more aggressively ridden than his previous effort, and my gut instinct was that he had done too much as he was taken on for the lead by a very free-going Giorgio Vasari. That horse finished stone last, and Merry Secret done really well to sustain his effort and was only touched off in the closing stages.

The sectional times back up my theory, as his final furlong was the slowest out of the first six home at 13.50 seconds.

He is nicely handicapped on his form from his Appleby time, and he stays 7f, but today's 6f trip looks his best. This also represents a drop in class to 0-65 grade. Both races are Extra Place Specials on the Sportsbook.



March single bet winners:

Gin Coco 9/4

Epsom Faithfull 10/3

Weveallbeencaught 7/2

Red Showgirl placed 9/1

February single bet winners:

Tim Pat 3/1

Duty Calls 6/1

Hungry Tiger 6/1

Little River Bay 13/8

Fantasy Fighter placed 6/1

Form Of Praise placed 12/1

Summit Star 4/1

Snow Leopardess 6/4

Celebre D'Allen 5/1

Tim Pat 5/2

Jeans Maite 5/2

Author's Dream 7/2

Gipsy Lee Rose placed 9/1