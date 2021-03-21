Daily Racing Multiple: Murtagh appeals for each-way double at Curragh

Four can storm home for the Madrid

15:05 Curragh - Back Fourhometwo

No. 2 (7) Fourhometwo SBK 8/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: Ben Martin Coen

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 98

What a great afternoon in store with the first day of the Irish Flat season, and Johnny Murtagh is the trainer I am following to start with a bang with an each-way double.

We'll look at the two competitive handicaps starting with the Madrid, and Fourhometwo from 98 has plenty to offer.

He ran a cracker at Dundalk last time when pitched into Listed level, and he handles heavy conditions as he travelled very nicely to win a Gowran Park maiden last term by nearly three lengths. We can use the 6/1 for the first leg each-way.

Murtagh to continue where he left off

16:10 Curragh - Back Mirann each-way

No. 3 (12) Mirann (Fr) SBK 16/1 EXC 22 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: Ben Martin Coen

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 99

Murtagh last won the Irish Lincolnshire back in 2013, but that was as a jockey and one of many victories in a stellar career. As a trainer, he fired in plenty of winners too in the previous campaign in Ireland and enjoyed one or two hot streaks. Hopefully he can start that way on Sunday.

Mirann takes a substantial drop down in trip as a regular 1m5f to 1m6f runner and he tries 1m today.

But testing conditions and a big field gives him a chance of outstaying his rivals. He goes well fresh having won off the shelf last term at Gowran and that was over 1m2f on decent ground.

At 16/1, we can also grab the extra place on the Sportsbook.