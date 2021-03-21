- Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland
- Jockey: Ben Martin Coen
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 8lbs
- OR: 98
Daily Racing Multiple: Murtagh appeals for each-way double at Curragh
Alan Dudman is looking forward to the start of the Irish Flat season today, and he has picked out two Johnny Murtagh horses to throw into a double for Sunday...
"He goes well fresh having won off the shelf last term at Gowran and that was over 1m2f on decent ground."
Four can storm home for the Madrid
15:05 Curragh - Back Fourhometwo
What a great afternoon in store with the first day of the Irish Flat season, and Johnny Murtagh is the trainer I am following to start with a bang with an each-way double.
We'll look at the two competitive handicaps starting with the Madrid, and Fourhometwo from 98 has plenty to offer.
He ran a cracker at Dundalk last time when pitched into Listed level, and he handles heavy conditions as he travelled very nicely to win a Gowran Park maiden last term by nearly three lengths. We can use the 6/1 for the first leg each-way.
Murtagh to continue where he left off
16:10 Curragh - Back Mirann each-way
Murtagh last won the Irish Lincolnshire back in 2013, but that was as a jockey and one of many victories in a stellar career. As a trainer, he fired in plenty of winners too in the previous campaign in Ireland and enjoyed one or two hot streaks. Hopefully he can start that way on Sunday.
Mirann takes a substantial drop down in trip as a regular 1m5f to 1m6f runner and he tries 1m today.
But testing conditions and a big field gives him a chance of outstaying his rivals. He goes well fresh having won off the shelf last term at Gowran and that was over 1m2f on decent ground.
At 16/1, we can also grab the extra place on the Sportsbook.
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Back Fourhometwo @ 7.06/1 in the 15:05 at Curragh
Back Mirann @ 17.016/1 in the 16:10 at Curragh six places
The Sportsbook Multiple pays 119.0 win and 8.24 each-way