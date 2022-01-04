Daily Racing Multiple: Mr Washington to play starring role in 43/1 Hereford double

Watch out for Winter to make an impact on debut

Back Winterwatch @ 9/2 in the 13:15 at Hereford

No. 9 Winterwatch (Ger) SBK 15/4 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

I've outlined on numerous occasions in this column how trainer Harry Fry's horses often go off short in the betting. That's not to say I don't rate the yard's runners, but the market tends to go overboard. Pricing up a bumper usually involves having Fry's runner as favourite. For the record, Fry is 3-15 at 20% in the last two weeks.

But Tuesday represents the chance to side with one of his newcomers at a backable price in the shape of Winterwatch.

He makes his debut in the 13:15 Juvenile Hurdle, and those with experience are all ahead of him in the betting. Line Of Descent is favourite and was a useful horse on the level, but he was beaten 14L at Newbury. While Hayedo finished third at Sandown having made the running - but again, he was well beaten there. Krypton Gold is rated 118 with two runs, so Winterwatch is pitching in at a winnable level.

The 4yo didn't have a long career on the Flat with Andrew Balding, but he looked reasonably progressive last season at staying trips, and won on the All-Weather at Lingfield using his stamina to see off his rivals. On his final outing in that sphere; he finished third in a 0-90 at Newbury on decent ground. The lack of pace and slow tempo looked against him, as was his keen start.

Mr Washington can be unstoppable in race of the day

Back Mr Washington @ 7/1 in the 13:45 at Hereford

No. 4 Mr Washington (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Tom Symonds

Jockey: Lilly Pinchin

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 119

The Tom Symonds-trained Mr Washington proved a handicap revelation last term with four wins on the spin at a variety of trips. He rose in the ratings from 92 to 107, and for good measure peeled off another victory on his return at Chepstow in November. That was a personal best at the time, but he bettered that with a second at Uttoxeter over 3m at the beginning of December.

He went down half a length in a fine scrap all the way to the line at the Midlands venue, and there was no shame in getting chinned at 1.211/5 in-running. The winner Quick Draw is progressive and has been subsequently placed behind Vee Dancer at Catterick, and the pair were well clear of the third, so it's form to be positive about.

This arguably looks a tougher race, but he could still have improvement in him as he stays 3m2f well and acts in heavy too. The return of Lilly Pinchin and her 5lb claim is also a huge plus, as she is 3-4 from the horse and has struck up a formidable relationship with him.

Symonds has a good record at the track too. Over five season he has fired in 11 winners from 50 runners at 22%.