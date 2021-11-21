Daily Racing Multiple: Moon's big pay day to finally come in Sunday 64/1 double

Fissa worth a look on handicap debut

Back Fissa @ 7/1 in the 14:20 at Navan

No. 2 Fissa (Fr) SBK 11/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 123

If 16 stand their ground, then the 14:20 gives us a nice big field handicap to target unlike a few of the domestic races. Gordon Elliott's Jimmy Jimmy is coming back from a 418-day absence but will enjoy the trip with the first-time cheekpieces, but my preference is for Henry De Bromhead's Fissa.

In four outings over hurdles so far he hasn't won, best his best effort so far came on good ground behind quite a smart bumper horse Julies Stowaway at Clonmel. That doesn't look a bad piece of form, as the winner went on to win a handicap at Ballinrobe too and the front two were well clear.

He was turned over at Downpatrick last time as the 8/13 favourite in soft ground, but it was a muddling race due to a lack of pace. It was also his first run since the spring, so he should be able to improve on that. Although it wasn't the first time he has been beaten as a market leader.

His mark looks fair judged on the Clonmel run and he's a good jumper of a hurdle. My hopes are that good ground suits him best, rather than the conditions he faced at Downpatrick last time.

Moon's big date to finally arrive

Back Top Moon @ 7/1 in the 14:50 at Navan

No. 5 Top Moon (Fr) SBK 9/1 EXC 1000 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: M. P. Walsh

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 144

Joseph O'Brien's Top Moon was a faller late on in the Kerry National and was also fancied for the Galway Plate in July. He's been in some big races, and often fancied, so it's about time he delivers. His price of 7/1 can also be boosted with the Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook.

His overall profile lacks a bit of consistency, but it was encouraging to see he handled better going in the Munster National last time out, and that run put him back on track of sorts.

Top Moon could have done with a stronger pace as the winner of Willie Mullins got a nice ride. But the selection was only beaten six lengths.

He always stayed well as a hurdler and achieved a rating of 146 in that sphere, so he is still well treated from today's mark, even if he has been nudged up another 2lb. I give him another chance to put it all together in a big race, and his trainer Joseph O'Brien is switching back to the cheekpieces.