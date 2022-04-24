Daily Racing Multiple: Moonlit and Lou can be Wetherby warriors on Sunday

Lou looks ready to strike following recent seconds

Back Lady Lou @ 5/1 in the 14:20 at Wetherby

No. 6 (11) Lady Lou SBK 13/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 59

Yesterday dealt us a cruel hand. Fishable met a load of trouble in running while the plan for Murbih almost came off as he was beaten a head into a second despite his drift out to 15.014/1. The draw was ultimately the difference for him in my opinion.

Sunday's action seems rather threadbare and it's small stakes with a half-point duo, and as I rarely ever have a bet at Bath, Wetherby it is. Once I can get my head around it not being a jumps' fixture.

Lady Lou ran second at Newcastle last month, and while it was a low grade 0-65 over 7f, she got caught out as the pace increased, and while overall it was deemed an even gallop, she certainly could have benefited from an even stronger pace. The filly was coming back at the winner in the end.

Her second at Southwell was a better time at almost three seconds quicker, but with Newcastle being a stiff finish, she looks ready for a step up to 1m today. Michael Dods' runner is also a relation to the all-weather winning machine Dubai Hills who ran in the same silks, and she can go close from a mark unchanged at 59.

Warrior can win the battle of the Moons

Back Moonlit Warrior @ 11/4 in the 17:45 at Wetherby

No. 4 (2) Moonlit Warrior SBK 3/1 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Dylan Hogan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 59

Satanic Moon has a chance to gain revenge on Moonlit Warrior from their one-two at Chelmsford last time, and while Satanic Moon is the shorter of the two in the market at 7/4, I am backing Moonlit Warrior to conquer again at a much bigger 11/4.

I can see why the market is thus, as Mark Johnston's runner came from a lot further back in their 1m6f race and had to switch widest of all. But often a deemed unlucky runner will be the more fancied of the two to elicit payback, but I can see Wetherby suiting the selection far better.

Moonlit Warrior hadn't shown anything in three starts prior to the handicap debut, and was accordingly priced with BSPs of 220, 180 and 70. However, it was a different ball game upped greatly in distance last time in Essex and he received a better ride attached closer to the pace.

He's only up 3lb and still gets weight from the horse he beat last time. He's by Lanwades resident Sea The Moon, and the sire does get winners that act on quick ground and he's in a race that lacks depth.

April single bet winners

Murbih 9/1 Placed

Wanees 5/1 Won

They Don't Know 15/2 Placed

Bay Breeze 8/1 Won

Tranquil Night 7/2 Won

Destiny Is All 15/8 Won R4

Hammersmith 7/2 placed

Entropy 11/1 placed

Star Of Lady M 17/2 Won

Boardman 20/1 placed

Drombeg Banner 6/1 Won

Magic Haze placed 9/2

March single bet winners:

Life Of Dream 13/8 Won

Merry Mistress 13/8 Won

Ruby Island 5/2 Won

Bandinelli 11/8 Won

Skontonovski 10/1 Won

Very Excellent 9/1 Won

Banbridge 12/1 Won

Love Envoi 10/1 Won

Lady Alavesa placed 16/1

Merry Secret placed 5/1

Tyche placed 8/1

Gin Coco 9/4 Won

Epsom Faithfull 10/3 Won

Weveallbeencaught 7/2 Won

Red Showgirl placed 9/1