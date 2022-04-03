Daily Racing Multiple: Moonei can be a star and follow in family footsteps for double

Mooneista can follow in the footsteps of her mother

Back Mooneista @ 11/2 in the 15:12 at Cork

No. 4 (2) Mooneista (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Jack W. Davison, Ireland

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

It's very much Flat action for Sunday and we start with a trip to Mallow for the feature Listed Cork Stakes over 6f. Last year's winner Laugh A Minute is an intriguing one, and as a fan of backing these Ado McGuinnness runners, I might be tempted to play each-way as he drifted out to 9/1 on the Sportsbook last night, but the good ground and dry forecast doesn't instil me with a heap of confidence.

I wouldn't worry about the drift at all, as McGuinness horses often win despite sliding in the betting. Skontonovski was one in the last fortnight, and from 10/1 ended up at 19.61 on the BSP.

He came down the centre of the track from stall six last term and they went a good pace, although there were 15 runners in that edition and we are five less for today's race.

I am keen to take on Twilight Spinner, as she is too short in the betting as I feel she could be better over 7f and might not have the natural pace of some her rivals. Plus her best effort has been in heavy conditions.

Therefore Mooneista out to 11/2 looks the bet for me. Jack Davison's filly possesses plenty of natural pace, but she has no problems with 6f as she stayed up the Navan hill to win last term at Listed level. She then ran a super race in the Commonwealth Cup at the top level, and went well for a large part of the race despite her lofty odds on Betfair at 87.78. She was traded at a low of 32.0 but she did finish best of those with a low draw on the far side.

She earned her Group 2 stripes winning the Paddy Power Sapphire Stakes last term at the Curragh and showed a devastating turn of foot. Colin Keane was on her that day and switched her off then angled her wide to sweep past. She has to give Twilight Spinner 2lb, but I think she's a better filly with proven form, plus the good ground is a massive plus.

Her dam was the tremendous Moon Unit, who ran in the same green and white silks of Paula Davison and won this very race in 2004. She was a tough and talented filly, and hopefully Mooneista can replicate her mother.

Drombeg the one to be on at the prices

Back Drombeg Banner @ 6/1 in the 16:22 at Cork

No. 6 (5) Drombeg Banner (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: K. J. Condon, Ireland

Jockey: William James Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 83

The 5f 3yo Sprint Handicap looks fairly open in terms of the betting. Dermot Weld's horses appear to be forward and his Red Palinka was the 7/2 fav last night, followed by the 9/2 price on Red Lacewing - with the opening 11/2 snapped up.

Drombeg Banner is my idea of the winner, and he won over CD for his maiden last term when beating a 91-rated Aidan O'Brien horse. He sat handy on the pace and kept on well in the heavy ground.

He was deemed good enough to step up in class for a Group 3, but that was a bit too much to chew in the Round Tower, as the best juvenile from last season Sacred Bridge was in that, and Drombeg was downed by 11L.

The slight worry is the better ground, as his victory was in testing conditions, but he shaped well on good ground in a Naas maiden on debut last term. He's another who has a famous Cork mother, as Drombeg Banner's dam Drombeg Dawn won a handicap at at this track before landing the Irish Lincolnshire. She also ran in the same silks of Cian McAuliffe, and has been an excellent broodmare as all four of her offspring have won.

March single bet winners:

Merry Mistress 13/8 Won

Ruby Island 5/2 Won

Bandinelli 11/8 Won

Skontonovski 10/1 Won

Very Excellent 9/1 Won

Banbridge 12/1 Won

Love Envoi 10/1 Won

Lady Alavesa placed 16/1

Merry Secret placed 5/1

Tyche placed 8/1

Gin Coco 9/4 Won

Epsom Faithfull 10/3 Won

Weveallbeencaught 7/2 Won

Red Showgirl placed 9/1