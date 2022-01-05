Daily Racing Multiple: Moon and Skontonovski look a fine pair for 99/1 each-way double

Moon's name ringed on the racecard

Back Ring The Moon @ 9/1 in the 13:10 at Ffos Las

No. 4 Ring The Moon SBK 12/1 EXC 17.5 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 100

We have an Extra Place Special race to deal with at Ffos Las, and with the extremely testing ground for the day, flippers might just be needed to get home.

One horse that won't lack for stamina is the Evan Williams-trained Ring The Moon who looks overpriced at 9/1 in what admittedly appears an open race. The odds also help us for the each-way double.

The selection improved as a novice last term with the application of cheekpieces. Both wins at Taunton and Leicester were over 2m4f and 2m6f, and both in heavy conditions, so dropping back down to 2m is an angle that gets me onside. The two handicap wins were both in a low grade from 87 and 94, but this is also a relatively low-grade contest.

He bombed out at the end of last season and disappointed badly in his comeback run for the campaign at Ffos Las. Ridden out the back, he made an error and a ponderous leap that had him on the back foot, and he was never a factor - and he was beaten 51L.

The handicapper has dropped him 4lb, which is generous as he looked short of match sharpness last time and with the potential to stay a lot further in what could be an evenly-run race, he might be able to outpoint his rivals. We also have the fourth place.

Skontonovski can outrun his big odds

Back Skontonovski @ 9/1 in the 14:45 at Dundalk

No. 10 (6) Skontonovski SBK 14/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: Adrian McGuinness, Ireland

Jockey: C. J. MacRedmond

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 71

I am never too fussed about backing favourites at Dundalk as the track can be a real fav graveyard, so the 9/1 has drawn me into the Ado McGuinness-trained Skontonovski.

He's just the sort of handicapper who needs a bit of cover in a well-run race, and he is sure to get that with 15 runners from his inside draw in six.

The 5yo has been running well at Dundalk recently, with two wins at the track since September and several placed efforts too. He ran a poor race last month, but he bounced back with a fine second just seven days later behind Prisoner's Dilemma. It was a strange race with two horses setting a suicidal pace and cutting each other's throats up front, and Skontonovski made his move down the centre of the track, where as the winner was nearer to the stands' side.

Dundalk has been tricky to work out in recent meetings as they have often shunned the inside, so there was every chance the winner could have been on the quicker part.

He's back up to 71 and I like Cian MacRedmond as an apprentice and his handy 5lb claim is another boon.