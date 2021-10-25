Daily Racing Multiple: Moon and Scottish duo to feature in 38/1 Monday treble

Queen can play the field at Ayr

Back The Player Queen @ 1.68/13 in the 13:20 at Ayr

No. 5 The Player Queen (Ire) SBK 2/5 EXC 1.47 Trainer: Rose Dobbin

Jockey: Craig Nichol

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

We're off to Ayr on Monday to kick-start our week and trainer Rose Dobbin is one I always look out for with her young horses, therefore The Player Queen looks a very interesting runner on her first start for the Hazelrigg team.

Although at 1.68/13 in the betting, I have hardly discovered the art of alchemy.

She's a well-bred mare and well-named too out of Seductive Dancer, with Pat's Cousin and Loughermore (half-sister) in her page as horses that stayed 2m4f to 2m6f. She changed hands at the sales for a big sum of £140,000 following a victory at Cheltenham's April meeting earlier in the year.

The second, third and fourth all had the benefit of experience prior to that race, but The Player Queen showed the most talent and best attitude to win. The runner-up was Lucy Wadham's Game On For Glory - who travelled the best, but was outstayed by Dobbin's mare.

She looks as though she'll stay well as a daughter of Yeats and stepping up to 2m4f for her hurdling debut should see in her in an even better light. The good ground will also suit.

Dobbin had a couple of placed runners at Kelso at the weekend so hopefully her team are reasonably forward. This horse has been very strong in the market this morning.

Little Actress' sister can put on a performance for in-form Richards

Back Rose Siena @ 7/4 in the 17:20 at Ayr

No. 13 Rose Of Siena (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: -

A couple of bigger prices couldn't do it for the column yesterday, and with bets hard to find on Monday, I'm going at the top of the market again.

I haven't got involved in a treble for a while, but I am going to throw in a horse for Nicky Richards, as his stable form has hit top gear recently following a double at Carlisle in midweek and a winner at the weekend.

I don't mind backing his newcomer bumpers, and this doesn't look a strong race in order for Rose Siena to take this.

She's related to Stuart Crawford's Little Actress, who stayed 2m4f well and acted on good ground, and was also bred by Joe Sloan.

Moon's day in the sun to finally come at Newcastle

Back Sovereign Moon each-way @ 9/1 in the 20:30 at Newcastle

No. 7 (2) Sovereign Moon SBK 10/1 EXC 13 Trainer: David Brown

Jockey: Ben Robinson

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 50

The closing race looks a typical low-grade run-of-mill affair and chances can be given to plenty.

I am taking a risky each-way swing on David Brown's Sovereign Moon - who is more than capable of holding her own at this level judged on a couple of runs at Catterick.

She raced over 7f at that speedy circuit in the summer and came from a long way back, certainly further than the better-placed Acquisitor, and ate up the ground in the closing stages at a track that looked a bit too sharp for her.

Although she's without a win in her career so far with a 0-14 record, a couple of efforts on the all-weather this year at Chelmsford and Lingfield showed that she can handle the surface. Lingers wasn't her track either, and Chelmsford was a stop-start gallop that didn't suit.

A well run race can see her hit the frame, and her price can boost the two shorter ones for today's treble.