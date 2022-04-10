Daily Racing Multiple: Meade's Helvic Dream can dance his way to success for Curragh double

Dreaming of a Meade win with Helvic

Back Helvic Dream @ 4/1 in the 15:05 at the Curragh

No. 1 (8) Helvic Dream (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Noel Meade, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Hayes

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: -

Some superb racing on Sunday at the Curragh and a pair of Group 3s on the card is where the focus is, and for the Alleged Stakes, I am keen to take on the top two in the betting in Georgeville and High Definition. The former won the Trigo on his last run in 2021, but if the ground remains with any yielding in the description it might not be ideal as he looks a good ground horse.

High Definition in my opinion doesn't look worth his rating and he was nowhere near his juvenile form last season. I suspect today's 1m2f trip might be sharp enough, and he has a question mark hovering over him since the Dante, albeit he drops in class today.

Helvic Dream looks the best option at 4/1, and he enjoyed some tremendous tussles with Broome (a former winner of the Alleged) last season. He finally beat him in the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup in May, although we haven't seen him since.

That's obviously a bit of a worry, and my gut feeling is that he could drift in the betting, but he's a horse who has a lovely way of travelling and if the race becomes tactical, he could possess more speed than his rivals. He doesn't do a lot in a finish, and he seems to have one burst of pace judged on his top level win last term, but the way he toyed with Broome for a while makes him the most interesting this field, even with a penalty.

Ideally, the ground needs to stay on the yielding side, although his trainer Noel Meade has stated in the past he should be fine on good ground. Hopefully he's as fleet of foot as Noel proved to be in his dances in supporting Nina Carberry.

And with the race named after the great Alleged, who was syndicated for an astronomical fee in the Robert Sangster heyday, he turned out to be a grandsire of a Grand National winner in the shape of Hedgehunter, and damsire of Don't Push It.

Belle has the right image for Lavery with Paname too short in the betting

Back Belle Image @ 8/1 in the 15:40 at the Curragh

No. 6 (1) Belle Image (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Ms Sheila Lavery, Ireland

Jockey: R. C. Colgan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

The second bet runs in the Gladness Stakes and at the time of writing early on Saturday evening, the 5/4 price on Markaz Paname did little to excite. He was a fine winner of the Madrid recently, and while he takes a step up in class today, it's too short to pay to find out.

Sheila Lavery's had a couple of winners recently - ironically two that have both chinned my selections for the column into second, and her Belle Image is surely too big at 8/1 considering her Group form?

She won at the Curragh as a 2yo over 6f, but couldn't quite strike in her attempts over 1m last term in top level company - taking in the Group 1 Prix Rothschild, Matron Stakes and Irish 1,000.

Seven furlongs could be her distance, especially on good ground as she holds quite a nice cruising speed.

April single bet winners

Hammersmith 7/2 placed

Entropy 11/1 placed

Star Of Lady M 17/2 Won

Boardman 20/1 placed

Drombeg Banner 6/1 Won

Magic Haze placed 9/2

March single bet winners:

Merry Mistress 13/8 Won

Ruby Island 5/2 Won

Bandinelli 11/8 Won

Skontonovski 10/1 Won

Very Excellent 9/1 Won

Banbridge 12/1 Won

Love Envoi 10/1 Won

Lady Alavesa placed 16/1

Merry Secret placed 5/1

Tyche placed 8/1

Gin Coco 9/4 Won

Epsom Faithfull 10/3 Won

Weveallbeencaught 7/2 Won

Red Showgirl placed 9/1