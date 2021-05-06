- Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute
- Jockey: Richard Kingscote
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Multiple: Maximal and Japan a top pair for Chester
Alan Dudman has a 16/1 double for day two at Chester for today's Sportsbook Multiple...
"This is a massive drop in class for a horse who boasts Derby, Royal Ascot, Eclipse and Arc form, and he really should be winning this despite a rather dim campaign last term."
Maximal for Dee Stakes success
Starting today's Chester double with the Dee Stakes, and the superbly bred Maximal can deliver at a decent price.
At 9/2, he should improve on his comeback run at Newbury last time behind Godolphin's Hurricane Lane.
Sir Michael Stoute keeps him at 1m2f, and for a horse who looked so impressive last season at Sandown, he should be making up into a Pattern performer this term.
Japan can be big in Chester
They say Chester can be haunted over by the viaduct side of the racecourse, and if Japan wins at 7/4 and I haven't backed him, it will haunt me too. He was weak on the Sportsbook this morning out from 6/4.
The good to soft could be ideal for him as could the new distance in the Ormonde. Perhaps the 1m2f on quick ground found him out in 2020, but he was seen as a St Leger horse in his younger days.
Daily Racing Multiple P&L
May 2021:
Multiples +0.21
April: -13.25
Recommended bets
Back Maximal in the 14:15 at Chester @ 5.59/2
Back Japan in the 15:15 at Chester @ 2.89/5
The Sportsbook Multiple pays 16.5