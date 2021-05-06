To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Multiple: Maximal and Japan a top pair for Chester

Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien's Japan takes a drop in class at Chester on Thursday

Alan Dudman has a 16/1 double for day two at Chester for today's Sportsbook Multiple...

"This is a massive drop in class for a horse who boasts Derby, Royal Ascot, Eclipse and Arc form, and he really should be winning this despite a rather dim campaign last term."

Maximal for Dee Stakes success

14:15 Chester - Back Maximal

Starting today's Chester double with the Dee Stakes, and the superbly bred Maximal can deliver at a decent price.

At 9/2, he should improve on his comeback run at Newbury last time behind Godolphin's Hurricane Lane.

Sir Michael Stoute keeps him at 1m2f, and for a horse who looked so impressive last season at Sandown, he should be making up into a Pattern performer this term.

Japan can be big in Chester

15:15 Chester - Back Japan

They say Chester can be haunted over by the viaduct side of the racecourse, and if Japan wins at 7/4 and I haven't backed him, it will haunt me too. He was weak on the Sportsbook this morning out from 6/4.

This is a massive drop in class for a horse who boasts Derby, Royal Ascot, Eclipse and Arc form, and he really should be winning this despite a rather dim campaign last term.

The good to soft could be ideal for him as could the new distance in the Ormonde. Perhaps the 1m2f on quick ground found him out in 2020, but he was seen as a St Leger horse in his younger days.

Daily Racing Multiple P&L

May 2021:
Multiples +0.21

April: -13.25

Recommended bets

Back Maximal in the 14:15 at Chester @ 5.59/2
Back Japan in the 15:15 at Chester @ 2.89/5

The Sportsbook Multiple pays 16.5

