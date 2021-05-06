Daily Racing Multiple: Maximal and Japan a top pair for Chester

Maximal for Dee Stakes success

14:15 Chester - Back Maximal

No. 5 (4) Maximal SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Starting today's Chester double with the Dee Stakes, and the superbly bred Maximal can deliver at a decent price.

At 9/2, he should improve on his comeback run at Newbury last time behind Godolphin's Hurricane Lane.

Sir Michael Stoute keeps him at 1m2f, and for a horse who looked so impressive last season at Sandown, he should be making up into a Pattern performer this term.

Japan can be big in Chester

15:15 Chester - Back Japan

No. 3 (3) Japan SBK 7/4 EXC 2.94 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

They say Chester can be haunted over by the viaduct side of the racecourse, and if Japan wins at 7/4 and I haven't backed him, it will haunt me too. He was weak on the Sportsbook this morning out from 6/4.

This is a massive drop in class for a horse who boasts Derby, Royal Ascot, Eclipse and Arc form, and he really should be winning this despite a rather dim campaign last term.

The good to soft could be ideal for him as could the new distance in the Ormonde. Perhaps the 1m2f on quick ground found him out in 2020, but he was seen as a St Leger horse in his younger days.