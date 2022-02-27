Daily Racing Multiple: Martin's luck about to change for Hereford double

Stay loyal to Martin to fire in a lucky winner

Back Lucky So And So @ 9/4 in the 15:40 at Hereford

No. 3 Lucky So And So (Ire) SBK 11/5 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Nicky Martin

Jockey: David Prichard

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Hungry Tiger routed his field for success as a 6/1 winner for the column on Saturday, but Rath An Iuir looked in need of softer ground as his sixth place finish in the Eider meant we missed out, rather frustratingly on the each-way part of the double.

The 15:40 novices' hurdle isn't perhaps the most appealing punting race of the day with just four runners, and I cannot remember the last time I included a quartet for one of the bets, but I am keen to oppose the 8/13 favourite in Grace A Vous Enki.

She's a half-brother to the wonderful Yala Enki and had a chance to convert a golden opportunity at Hereford in November but fluffed her jumping lines. I expect her to lead again, but she is only rated 126.

Nicky Martin's Lucky So And So is worth chancing here at 9/4 in a poor race following his hurdling debut at Exeter. Nothing much was expected that day at a BSP of 232, and he was in a poor position to make any sort of challenge to the eventual winner but he stayed on with a bit of purpose without being subjected to anything like hard ride with some greenness.

A step up to 3m2f looks a good move today as he appears to have a bit of stamina. The third favourite Late Romantic is an exposed 12yo, and with the favourite likely to play the hare, I expect him to improve a fair bit.

Trainer Nicky Martin's horses weren't quite right earlier in the season but The Two Amigos ran well for a long way in the Devon National earlier in the week and hopefully Martin gets on the scoresheet.

Ebonello the one to back following Ludlow debut

Back Ebonello @ 11/4 in the 17:10 at Hereford

No. 5 Ebonello (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: -

The shortlist for the second bet comprised of French recruit Martin Spirit and Stormy Judge who runs in Ireland, but it's time to delve into the bumper sphere with Jamie Snowden's Ebonello.

She made her debut at Ludlow behind Mullenbeg, and the form of the race has worked out superbly with the winner bolting up in a Listed race at Cheltenham and the second (a stablemate of Ebonello) has subsequently scored by 5L at Catterick. The exposed runners were well beaten in behind, but the winner looked classy.

Ebonello was tucked on the inside rail but appeared short of pace when the tempo increased, but she did clock a couple of sub-14 seconds sectionals in the closing half-mile, and those were quicker than the second.

Her dam Ravello Bay was smart as a bumper runner and the wonderful Marello is also in her family. On pedigree she should act on a sound surface by Presenting, but she handled the soft conditions well at Ludlow and it shouldn't be an issue on Sunday.

February single bet winners:

Hungry Tiger 6/1

Little River Bay 13/8

Fantasy Fighter placed 6/1

Form Of Praise placed 12/1

Summit Star 4/1

Snow Leopardess 6/4

Celebre D'Allen 5/1

Tim Pat 5/2

Jeans Maite 5/2

Author's Dream 7/2

Gipsy Lee Rose placed 9/1