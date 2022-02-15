Daily Racing Multiple: Martin to have the answer with Somewhere Secret on Tuesday

Martin has a chaser with the answers

Back Asking For Answers @ 9/1 in the 16:15 at Ayr

No. 3 Asking For Answers (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Martin Todhunter

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 94

Stamina will be very much the word of the day on Tuesday at Ayr - a stiff track at the best of times, but with heavy going and a rather bleak forecast, it won't be for the weak finishers.

The testing conditions will play to the strengths of one of the outsiders in Asking For Answers, who is a big price in a seven-runner field.

I often think trainer Martin Todhunter's runners are underrated, although the selection's last win was back in the winter of 2020. That was at Hexham in heavy, and he overcame his usual blunder to win comfortably. That backed up his previous 4L victory at Ayr.

It's been a bit hit and miss for him since, having been pulled up in the Borders National and a heavy defeat at Bangor this season. However, he'll stay if gets round with his jumping and he likes testing ground. With a further drop of 3lb in a class he has won in, hopefully he can hit the first two places. It's a real shame we haven't got the eight.

Secret to reveal his hand at Newcastle

Back Somewhere Secret @ 12/1 in the 18:15 at Newcastle

No. 4 (4) Somewhere Secret SBK 16/1 EXC 18 Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: Laura Coughlan

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 68

We're going for two bigger prices today, and at least we have three places for second leg in what looks an open handicap at 18:15 on the All-Weather.

Somewhere Secret hasn't got a huge amount in hand in terms of his rating, but he's a consistent horse that acts at the track. And with Laura Coughlan's 5lb claim, it sways me enough to go in at 12/1.

He ran a decent race behind two dead-heaters last time, having cut out the running, although his keen-going nature might have cost him as his early fractions were his quickest and he didn't quite have enough to see his race out. That's not to knock the run, as he finished third and was surrounded by a few horses rated in the 80s.

This evening represents a drop in class, and he's well up to winning in this 0-70 grade judged on his first ever AW win at Newcastle in December. He clocked once again some quicker early fractions with a pair of sub 11-secs furlongs.

Backing this front-runner gives those that play on the single a chance to lay back your stake. His trainer Rebecca Menzies is also in form with 4-13 at 31% in the last two weeks.