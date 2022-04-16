Daily Racing Multiple: Lionel is the horse we are looking for at Newbury

Nawras can get off to a good start in hot-looking race

Back Nawras @ 17/2 in the 16:10 at Newbury

No. 13 (16) Nawras SBK 12/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: Marcus Tregoning

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

We're focusing on the youngsters for today's double and the Newbury card could throw up something classy, and hopefully that will be with the Marcus Tregoning-trained Nawras.

He was cut from a 16/1 price to 17/2 last night on the Sportsbook, and he'll have to be pretty good on his debut considering the favourite at 6/4 is My Prospero - a half-brother to yesterday's winner My Oberon and a horse who finished third to recent Craven second Claymore. But 6/4 with any amount of improvers is too short.

Nawras didn't race as a juvenile having been declared a non-runner on his sole intended start, but it's not uncommon for a Sea The Stars offspring not to race as a juvenile, and we are seeing the dominance of the stallion alongside Dubawi in these sorts of races nowadays.

Costing 625,000 guineas, I am hoping Tregoning will have a good one. He's a relation to Dubai Prince - who won at Newbury and beat a horse called Jet Away. Dubai Prince went on to run over hurdles for John Ferguson, and Jet Away has had a winner in a bumper recently for Milton Harris.

We've missed the 16/1, but he's still an each-way price.

Lionel can be a lucky runner for Menuisier

Back Lionel @ 7/2 in the 17:20 at Newbury

No. 6 (6) Lionel SBK 4/1 EXC 6 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

The 17:20 Maiden Stakes has been dominated by John Gosden in recent seasons, with the Clarehaven man rolling his rookie dice to win the race five times since 2013. His Almuhit is a full brother to the King George winner Taghrooda and looked in need of the outing at the recent Lincoln meeting at Doncaster and he wears headgear, and the yard also saddle Shadowfax.

Charlie Appleby is double-handed so this is a hot race, but David Menuisier has Lionel in the field - a horse guaranteed to stay and a runner with experience.

He finished second at Newbury in testing ground at the back-end of the Flat season as a youngster, and it looked just about the perfect introduction for a horse with a decent pedigree.

Anchored out the back early as the field in their usual arrowhead formation at Newbury, Jamie Spencer then found himself on the inside behind a wall of horses as the pack congregated towards the stands' side. However, it was an eyecatching move when the youngster whizzed around the field and went about seven wide to hit the front.

He was denied by Zain Nights - who had the benefit of experience, and that was crucial especially in the heavy ground. Lionel hit 1.141/7 in-running, so he went very close.

The 3yo is the first runner out of the marvellous Normandie Stud staying mare Gretchen, who herself didn't race at two but won a Park Hill in her final swansong of a brief but excellent career. As a relation to staying horses Samuel, Duncan and Deirdre, the step up to 1m3f will suit.

This looks an excellent race and Menuisier might just be a little underrated against some more illustrious rivals.

