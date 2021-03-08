Daily Racing Multiple: Legacy can be King for the evening at Wolverhampton

Break to freshen up Express

16:20 Wetherby - Back Shantou Express

No. 2 Shantou Express (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 134

Kim Bailey will have his mind on Cheltenham no doubt, but there's a decent handicap hurdle that awaits on Monday at Wetherby, and we'll go for Shantou Express for the Gloucestershire trainer.

He's had a break since disappointing in a Grade 2 last time behind My Drogo, although he's turned out to be quite good! Beforehand, the selection picked up novice wins in easy fashion, and crucially for today, has form on quicker ground.

The jumping needs to be a bit sharper, but he is likely to make the running to set up the double today.

King has a big chance in Wolverhampton feature

18:10 Wolverhampton - Back Midnights Legacy

No. 2 (4) Midnights Legacy SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Martin Harley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 93

Luckys Dream is the one to beat on the betting here, and also yard form as Ian Williams is enjoying a tremendous spell. But I'll be taking him on with another dual-purpose trainer in the shape of Alan King's Midnights Legacy.

He looked unlucky at Lingfield at the end of January in a race that developed into a dash for home, and it was a similar scenario at the same track two weeks ago behind a decent performer in Cardano.

Midnights Legacy has shown he has come back well from wind surgery with those two runs and he gets 9lb here from top weight Outbox - who is the top-rated but a tricky one to assess as he could have bounced last time.

A price of 4/1 in a small field boost the multiple.

