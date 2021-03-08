To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Multiple: Legacy can be King for the evening at Wolverhampton

Alan King Wolverhampton Midnights Legacy
Midnights Legacy heads to Wolverhampton tonight for trainer Alan King

There are two selections for Monday's Daily Racing Multiple bet, and if successful, the win pays 19.25...

"He looked unlucky at Lingfield at the end of January in a race that developed into a dash for home."

Break to freshen up Express

16:20 Wetherby - Back Shantou Express

Kim Bailey will have his mind on Cheltenham no doubt, but there's a decent handicap hurdle that awaits on Monday at Wetherby, and we'll go for Shantou Express for the Gloucestershire trainer.

He's had a break since disappointing in a Grade 2 last time behind My Drogo, although he's turned out to be quite good! Beforehand, the selection picked up novice wins in easy fashion, and crucially for today, has form on quicker ground.

The jumping needs to be a bit sharper, but he is likely to make the running to set up the double today.

King has a big chance in Wolverhampton feature

18:10 Wolverhampton - Back Midnights Legacy

Luckys Dream is the one to beat on the betting here, and also yard form as Ian Williams is enjoying a tremendous spell. But I'll be taking him on with another dual-purpose trainer in the shape of Alan King's Midnights Legacy.

He looked unlucky at Lingfield at the end of January in a race that developed into a dash for home, and it was a similar scenario at the same track two weeks ago behind a decent performer in Cardano.

Midnights Legacy has shown he has come back well from wind surgery with those two runs and he gets 9lb here from top weight Outbox - who is the top-rated but a tricky one to assess as he could have bounced last time.

A price of 4/1 in a small field boost the multiple.

You can follow me on Twitter at @DudmanAl


Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back Shantou Express @ 4.03/1 in the 16:20 at Wetherby
Back Midnights Legacy @ 5.04/1 in the 18:10 at Wolverhampton

The Sportsbook Multiple pays 19.25

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Daily Racing Multiple

Read past articles