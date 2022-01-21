Daily Racing Multiple: Ladykiller has a big chance to make his mark in Rasen double

Ladykiller's move in the pipeline for handicap debut

Trainer David Pipe had gone a while without a winner until yesterday's 34L success for El Paso Wood in the Somerset National, and I am hoping he can collect again with Ladykiller at the Rasen. I'll take 34L!

He looks the most interesting runner from a handicapping point of view as he was a Group 3 winner over 1m7f on the Flat on Germany for one of the leading trainers there in Andreas Wohler. He was a Listed winner too that year and also landed a race on the all-weather at Dortmund by a whopping 29L.

His career over hurdles with Pipe has been altogether less impressive. But it seems he hasn't really had a clear run of things as we have only seen him twice over obstacles since September 2020. There was initial promise on hurdling debut at Southwell, but he was off for 331 days following that with wind surgery, and then a brief flirtation on the level at Goodwood preceded his third at Newbury at the end of December.

That was another run after a lay-off so it's good to see him able to get on the track so soon to put together a couple of runs. But Newbury showed something to work with as he made up ground with a good-looking move before the run for home a long way behind the winner Peking Rose who held some smart Grade 2 bumper form. His jumping was sound too, taking his hurdles in a low, quick fashion. Having made the running in Germany, I'd love to see him push on today with the lead at a track where pace-setters do well.

On Flat form, Ladykiller could be thrown in from 109 on handicap debut, and while it often doesn't translate so, he showed enough last time to make him of interest.

Flirtatious Girl can win mares' affair

The win of Speech Bubble on Wednesday for Noel Williams at Newbury - and quite an easy one at that, gave a nice boost to the form of Flirtatious Girl's success last time out at Sandown, and her form looks rock solid for Friday's Listed Mares' Bumper - a race run in honour of Alan Swinbank.

Flirtatious Girl's Sandown win came last term at the Imperial Cup meeting, so it's been a while since we have seen her. But that was a good staying performance for a horse who still looked a bit green, certainly down the straight when she was asked for pressure, but she breezed into contention and was travelling the best at the climb for home.

She's out of a Classic Cliche dam called Another Gaye, who has been a success as a broodmare producing four individual winners from five horses.

Drying ground could be a plus, as her trainer Kim Bailey has said in the past he wouldn't want it too soft for her, which potentially explains why David Bass looked for the better ground on the wide route at Sandown.

She was earmarked as a potential Aintree runner for last April, so it hasn't gone according to plan, but her defeat of Speech Bubble reads well.