Daily Racing Multiple: Join Forces to bring home Kempton double

More to come from Penny

Leg 1: back Pennymoor @ 11/10 in the 19:30 at Kempton

No. 8 (5) Pennymoor SBK 11/10 EXC 2.12 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

The one to beat on the Kempton card tonight is without doubt Pennymoor in the 19:30 - a superbly bred daughter of Frankel out of a German Oaks winner.

Yes she's a short price at 11/10, but it's hard to see her not winning judged on a decent run behind Wahraan last time at Pontefract, a much improved effort from her debut behind Sea Sylph.

Wahraan has since bolted up in a handicap at Newmarket by five lengths and with tonight's extra two furlongs sure to suit (as these Frankels gallop all day), she can get us off to a good start.

Join can be a force in the finale

Leg 2: Back Join Forces @ 8/1 in the 21:00 at Kempton

No. 2 (7) Join Forces (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 74

The finale looks a tricky little affair but Join Forces surely looks too big at 8/1? She's been too harshly judged on her heavy defeat at Newbury last time and didn't see her race out - which was the same at Kempton on her previous start.

She has got course and distance form and ran well behind a winner now rated 85 earlier in the season. That looked a reasonable race.

Her only win to date came out Southwell, and she ran on well to hit the 7f line hard on the sand. At least her best efforts have come on the AW to date.