Daily Racing Multiple: Into The Fire can light up Monday's 18/1 double

Into the winners' enclosure with fire

Leg 1: Back Into The Fire @ 4/1 in the 20:10 at Windsor

No. 7 (14) Into The Fire (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

We had a winner yesterday with Dylan's Sea Song, but unfortunately in this doubles' game, no cigar with our second selection.

Monday's first bet is a Tom Marquand mount, and none ride better at Windsor than Marquand.

Into The Fire is coming along steadily and showed improved form over course and distance last time to finish third. He was well behind Dantora, but the winner was most impressive and has since ran well upped in grade.

Trainer William Haggas won this race last year and I expect another chunk of improvement from his runner tonight.

Betty can clean up

Leg 2: Back Betty Crean L A @ 9/4 in the 20:40 at Windsor

No. 5 (3) Betty Crean L A (Ire) SBK 9/5 EXC 3.1 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 79

David Meunisier's Betty Crean L A looks a contender for her handicap debut tonight at Windsor from a mark of 79 given she's been in a couple of decent maidens.

Her Newbury debut was full of promise against some well bred sorts and she showed up well again to win at Sandown last time - beating representatives from the John Gosden and Charlie Appleby yards. She was well positioned in that no doubt, which is often the case at Sandown, but she will get further than today's 1m2f.

Her only blip came in soft conditions so the quick ground clearly is of benefit and this half-sister to Red Galileo should go well.

***

Multi-Sport Double

Leg 1: Back Tonto's Spirit to win 16:10 Cartmel @ 15/8

Dianna Sayer's nine-year-old is in impeccable form of late, winning twice over today's course and distance before an extended trip saw his hat-trick effort come to an end by half a length.

Despite that, the form of that race has proven to be rather strong, with the winner that day, Solar Impulse, was cruising out in front at Market Rasen before falling, whilst Peter Bowen's Francky Du Berlais, who finished third behind Tonto's Spirit, has gone on to win since.

Peter Bowen does have an entry with Lermoos Legend, seeking a fourth victory on the spin, but all of his latest wins have come at his local track, Ffos Las, in a weaker grade.

Tonto's Spirit knows his way around Cartmel and can gain his seventh course win this afternoon.

Leg 2: Back Djurgarden to beat Sirius to nil @ 2.4

Hosts Djurgarden are six points off table toppers Malmo but have two games in hand to potentially move above them in the standings.

Sirius, meanwhile, have a four-point cushion over Ostersunds in the relegation places but would like a bit more breathing room before pushing up towards the top half of the table.

Djurgarden are big favourites for this one having lost just one of their 10 games so far and have won four of their five home contests, drawing the other, and conceding just one goal.

Sirius have just one win in six on the road and have conceded twice as many as they've scored (F7 A14) - having drawn a blank in their last two away games which resulted in heavy defeats to nil.

