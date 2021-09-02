Daily Racing Multiple: Improvised can complete Salisbury double

Tardis to land the feature

Leg 1: Back Tardis @ 3/1 in the 14:35 at Salisbury

No. 11 (2) Tardis SBK 11/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Michael Bell

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

A winner and third yesterday in the quest to find a double this week, so we came up a little short, although Temper Trap scored with ease to continue the golden spell for Tim Easterby.

Thursday at Salisbury is one of their best cards featuring the Dick Poole and Lochsong handicap, and they look the two best betting races considering the lack of runners in small field sizes elsewhere around the UK.

Our first bet is one for the Whovians, and Tardis should appreciate the stiff track today. The filly could well be a must for Dr Who fans, although not quite as popular as the late-Clive Swift's interview for the Dr Who magazine reflecting on his time playing an alien. It's well worth googling.

She earned her Listed level stripes last time at Newbury in sparkling finish with a strong effort to deny Attagirl. I think she is worth upgrading on that run as she was racing away from the action over the far side in the early part, and had to weave through to make a challenge in the main body of the pack.

The effort in the middle chunk of the race was the most impressive as she clocked a sub-11 second sectional.

Improvised can take the Lochsong

Leg 2: Back Improvised @ 7/4 in the 15:05 at Salisbury

No. 3 (6) Improvised (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.65 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 87

David O'Meara's Improvised has enjoyed an excellent season with a hat-trick at Ripon, Catterick and Epsom, and she can carry on her good work in the feature handicap for fillies.

She is a very likeable filly who I was impressed with at Epsom in July and she brings some strong handicap form to the table following her fine second at York's Ebor Festival.

A rise of 3lb to 87 still marks her down as progressive, and while she hints at the possibility of staying 1m on pedigree and run style, the drop back to today's stiff 6f shouldn't be an issue as she does possess a fair bit of pace - backed up by recording three quick splits on the Knavesmire of 10.99, 10.91 and 10.89. She also missed the break quite badly to get into stride.

Ground doesn't seem to bother her as she has acted on all types and she can show her class today. We are getting a very generous 10/1 on the enhanced double with the Sportbsook for two leading contenders.

Cross Sport Double

Leg 1: Back Third Kingdom - 19:35 Newcastle @ 3/1

Daryl Carter says: "Third Kingdom is very hard to get away from off this handicap mark of just 89, and he has the most potential in this field to make up into a useful performer. He is well drawn, likes it here at Newcastle, and with the strong pace on offer, his stamina will be seen to good effect now dropped back to seven furlongs."

Leg 2: Back Over 5.5 Goals in Liechtenstein v Germany @ 23/20

Kevin Hatchard says: "Liechtenstein were smashed 5-1 and 7-0 by limited opposition in the June friendlies, and they have been on poor form for quite some time. Flick wants Germany to overwhelm their opponents and play on the front foot, and they should be able to do that here."

