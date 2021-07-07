Daily Racing Multiple: A huge Kempton double while Kane backed to score for England

Gauntlet to lay down the challenge

Leg 1: Back Gauntlet in the 18:15 at Kempton @ 8/1

No. 2 (8) Gauntlet (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: William Knight

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 77

Thanks to Nick and the guys for their two week journey into the multiple world, and for my return we've got another boosted double at big odds.

Gauntlet was a decent arcade game back in the 1980s but runs more like the ZX Spectrum version (slow), however he'll stay.

He took an age to get going at Pontefract last time over 2m2f and looked all stamina, but the cheekpieces worked having replaced the visor. That was his second good run in that particular set of headgear.

William Knight will win races with him over extreme trips as he started out life with Aidan O'Brien over middle-distances and he can build on his latest run.

Queen can waltz home on handicap debut

Leg 2: Back Waltzing Queen in the 19:15 at Kempton @ 8/1

No. 7 (5) Waltzing Queen (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Rae Guest

Jockey: Shane Kelly

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 64

Rae Guest and his fillies are always worth a second glance and his Waltzing Queen looks a decent price to include for the second leg of today's double.

She was top of the shortlist along with Golden Claim, although I think Waltzing Queen looks a stronger stayer.

The selection runs off the back of a 7f effort at Chepstow last time - her first run for 112 days. She'll come on for that as she switches to a handicap for the first time this evening.

Kempton's galloping nature judged on a run at Lingfield.

Daily Multi-Sport Double

Leg 1: Back Potenza to win 18:15 Kempton @ 9/4

It's make your mind up time as we're taking on Al's first leg of his double with our own selection in the same race. Stepping up in trip a full four furlongs Potenza relished the two mile journey over course and distance last time when comfortably landing a Class 4 0-80 handicap, and clearly looks the one they all have to beat today in arguably a weaker contest (Class 5 0-75).

Rated 82 on the turf after an excellent run at Newbury two runs back Potenza can run off a revised mark of just 77 on the all-weather following his latest victory, a win the showed he looks to have far more in the locker over this marathon trip. Trainer Harry Eustace has been operating at a 33% strike rate in the last two weeks and his 5yo charge looks a decent bet at 9/4 to add to the impressive stable form this evening.

Leg 2: Back Harry Kane to Score Anytime v Denmark @ 6/5

Harry Kane may have started the tournament slowly but he's finishing it fast and the evidence tells us that he is more than capable of keeping the streak going. Kane has the twin goals of taking England into a final and usurping Ronaldo and Patrick Schick in the golden boot race.

This England side have the disappointment of losing the 2018 World Cup semi-final to get out of the system and look incredibly focused on the win, and the odds-against price of Kane firing them towards that goal is irresistible.