Daily Racing Multiple: Hudson and Beauport can be headline makers in 9/1 Sandown double

Nigel could be making big plans for youngster Beau

Back Beauport @ 3/1 in the 12:30 at Sandown

No. 1 Beauport (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Jordan Nailor

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 131

We bagged the each-way part of the double in yesterday's column with an excellent third from Lady Hayes at a huge BSP of 19.5, and she drifted out double in price. Our winner came courtesy of the extremely well-backed Scotch Mistress, who didn't cheat us out of a profit at all, and the relation to 100-rated miler Great Scot won very easily at Chelmsford. Maybe a first for me as I am usually hopeless at that Essex track.

We can celebrate with a nice Scotch whisky.

Bets were pretty hard to find on Sunday but Beauport looks a bit of a standout if he can back up his sensational win over course and distance at the end of last season, and we can get 3/1 on the Nigel Twiston-Davies' horse.

Sandown really suited his galloping style and it was a big moment for young conditional Jordan Nailor who won his first graded race in that novices' final. That was a fairly brutal test in heavy conditions and the field were well strung out, but Beauport has bags of stamina which he'd displayed previously at Fontwell over a further trip in horrible ground.

Nailor's able to claim and his mark of 131 could underestimate him given the two wins last term were 5L and 11L. He will certainly be a hard horse to peg back if he starts to get going up the hill.

We might even see the Twister's fabled beige duffle coat, which I am fairly sure he wears in honour of his grandfather who fought in WWI on submarines.

Jamie can do it for his brother

Back Hudson De Grugy @ 6/4 in the 14:45 at Sandown

No. 1 Hudson De Grugy (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.96 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Jamie Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 130

Lucy Wadham's Revasser almost made a bet in the closing bumper, but having watched the replay a few times of his win at Warwick, it might be difficult to concede a penalty to runners from big stables, so the second selection is not the most original with Hudson De Grugy - but it does give us a 9/1 pay-out for our multiple today. There aren't many big fields at all across at Sandown and Navan, and I don't fancy anything at Ffos Las whatsoever. Although you can click here to read Mark Milligan's preview of Sunday's Irish racing.

At least Hudson De Grugy has course form, in fact he loves it here with a record of 211; his latest a 17L victory back in March. He won in the face of a couple of errors, including a hefty one late on, but the jockey Josh Moore blamed himself for asking the horse to wing it as he wanted another stride. It said a lot for his class that he still gagged up.

His final race of last season was in decent novice company at Newbury over 2m3f. But the race was run at a crawl and the hold-up tactics backfired as he was too keen.

The 4yo likes to make the running and he's a real galloper, so I would be surprised if Jamie Moore doesn't make it a test. He's built for fences and is from the family of the yard's great chaser Sire De Grugy, and this doesn't look a race with great depth.

And Jamie can do it for his brother Josh, who has ridden this horse three times and won. Josh recently underwent surgery on a nasty back injury and we wish him well.



