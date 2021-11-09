Daily Racing Multiple: Hooked on Ana to round off 64/1 Tuesday Newcastle double

You has us hooked for first leg

Back Hooked On You @ 5/2 in the 16:20 at Newcastle

No. 4 (2) Hooked On You (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

I will send a letter to America to let them know (okay, Scotland) after Proclaimer's victory yesterday, although Charlie is my favourite twin (not Craig). Winning with different tactics completed the four-timer and he's a game little horse for Julie Camacho although the cat is hardly out of the bag the way he just does enough. We also got the drift on Axopar out to a nice price.

We're back at Newcastle for Tuesday night under the floodlights hoping to keep our run going of 1,1,1,2,1,3,2,2,RO (abducted by aliens at Hexham),1,0 from our last 11 selections and while I was tempted to use some of Gordon Elliott's hotpots at Fairyhouse tomorrow in some short price multiples, I quite like Karl Burke's Hooked On You to upset the favourite Baileys Accolade.

The latter is only rated 69, which is a beatable figure and Hooked On You has shown a bit of ability in her two starts to date. It does strike me as a case of 'facere sensum.'

She was far too keen behind a previous winner last time at Haydock. That was on fairly atrocious ground over 6f but she travelled rather takingly throughout the early furlongs. The filly produced some decent sectionals at 11.13, 11.47 and 11.66. However, her headstrong nature and keen racing style ultimately told as her final furlong was very slow at 14.24 - but the going didn't help as she didn't strike me as enjoying it with her action.

Her price in-running was matched at 1.558/15 and there was a possibility with her wide passage that the winner (who was rousted along early) was on the better turf on the inside.

Owners John and Jess Dance must have been impressed with her as they went up to 130,000 guineas, and I can see why as she looks a big filly with a huge, strong neck. She's also a half-sister to Group 1 winner Alcohol Free. I think she has more scope than the market leader for this.

Her sire Starspangledbanner (who needed that parachute to slow him down according to Aidan O'Brien) has a fair enough record at Newcastle with a 14% win-rate and massive 40% place.

Naughty Ana has the profile to make a bang

Back Naughty Ana each-way @ 11/1 in the 19:30 at Newcastle

No. 8 (2) Naughty Ana (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Miss Emily Easterby

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 56

The final selection takes a bit of trust, apt really with the name Naughty Ana, as she is without a win in 14 attempts. However, she has posted some solid runs in low grade races with three seconds at Catterick (twice) and Thirsk. This is also an Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook.

Her run back at the Catt last time was over 7f, and not only did she fail to stay, she was on the wrong part of the track and was too hard and fast with her run.

She'll be happier back to 6f and this isn't a great race. Last-time out winner The Grey Boy took 16 races to win and Jackstar hasn't won for a long time - although his jockey Megan Winngrove is two from six in her career.

The 3yo gets weight and can certainly win off a low mark, although the slight caveat is her sire Anodin - who has yet to have a winner on the all-weather from 11 runners. However, his only offspring to run at Newcastle was at least placed from one sole effort. There is hope, and the Sportsbook double pays a whopping 64/1.