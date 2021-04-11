Daily Racing Multiple: High hopes for a Murtagh big price 90/1 double at Leopardstown

Bear can touchdown in front for Johnny

16:20 Leopardstown - Back Chicago Bear

No. 9 (8) Chicago Bear (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: S. B. Kelly

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 83

We know that Johnny Murtagh's horses are reasonably well forward from the first day of the Flat season in Ireland. Also, over the last few days, the trainer collected a couple of winners at Gowran Park this week, so that is a positive.

Therefore with a 3yo handicap to unpick, Chicago Bear gets the nod at 5/1 on the Sportsbook.

With just two runs under his belt so far, he showed the necessary improvement from a green debut to win a 7f maiden at Dundalk in November. The trip would have been on the short side there looking at his middle-distance pedigree as he is bred to excel over further.

Up to 1m2f and a mark of 83, we can include him as an each-way selection too.

Extra place appeals with Kosman at a price

16:50 Curragh - Back Kosman

No. 2 (11) Kosman (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 15 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: Nikita Amelia Kane

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 69

We stick with Murtagh again and 16 runners for the 1m handicap, and with six places available on the Sportsbook, I am hoping Kosman can return to form with the first-time cheekpieces.

He didn't get involved in testing ground at the Curragh recently, but he was placed in three races last term from similar marks and has good ground form.

The key could be the cheekpieces, as he landed a race with the first-time visor at Naas in the summer, with a change to positive tactics working a treat. Jockey Nikita Kane claims 7lb, and I have seen her ride well from the front before.

He's a big price at 14/1 for an appealing each-way double.

