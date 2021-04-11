- Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland
- Jockey: S. B. Kelly
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: 83
Daily Racing Multiple: High hopes for a Murtagh big price 90/1 double at Leopardstown
Alan looks at Sunday's card at Leopardstown for his Daily Racing Multiple bet, and has picked out two horses for a big price each-way double...
Bear can touchdown in front for Johnny
16:20 Leopardstown - Back Chicago Bear
We know that Johnny Murtagh's horses are reasonably well forward from the first day of the Flat season in Ireland. Also, over the last few days, the trainer collected a couple of winners at Gowran Park this week, so that is a positive.
Therefore with a 3yo handicap to unpick, Chicago Bear gets the nod at 5/1 on the Sportsbook.
With just two runs under his belt so far, he showed the necessary improvement from a green debut to win a 7f maiden at Dundalk in November. The trip would have been on the short side there looking at his middle-distance pedigree as he is bred to excel over further.
Up to 1m2f and a mark of 83, we can include him as an each-way selection too.
Extra place appeals with Kosman at a price
We stick with Murtagh again and 16 runners for the 1m handicap, and with six places available on the Sportsbook, I am hoping Kosman can return to form with the first-time cheekpieces.
He didn't get involved in testing ground at the Curragh recently, but he was placed in three races last term from similar marks and has good ground form.
The key could be the cheekpieces, as he landed a race with the first-time visor at Naas in the summer, with a change to positive tactics working a treat. Jockey Nikita Kane claims 7lb, and I have seen her ride well from the front before.
He's a big price at 14/1 for an appealing each-way double.
Daily Racing Multiple P&L
April 2021:
Multiples +5.02
Single and each-way bets -3.65
March 2021:
Multiples -20.15
Single and each-way bets +19.55
Recommended bets
Back Chicago Bear in the 16:20 at Leopardstown @ 5.04/1
Back Kosman in the 16:50 at Leopardstown @ 15.014/1 (six places)
The Sportsbook Multiple pays 90.0 win and 14.83 each-way