Daily Racing Multiple: Hi Ho Silver can clinch Yarmouth gold on Tuesday

Mooneista let us down yesterday with her narrow defeat in third at Naas. Emily Dickinson used her stamina to win well as the second pick though, but another 1-3 to go with a few 1-2s means the double has been close.

On with Tuesday, and I don't mind backing a newcomer and I am heading to Nottingham for the 14:00 and rookie trainer James Horton has shown he can do the job following a recent treble at Redcar. That trio of winners was followed by a win and fourth with his next two runners and he's operating at 57%. A Charlie Appleby-like strike-rate.

His debutant is Pure Angel and she is bred to be quite sharp and ready.

Her dam Be My Angel finished second on her own debut, but she has produced two first-time out winners. She's by Ardad as an influence for speed and precocity, and I don't mind throwing her in to hopefully finish in the first three.

Horton trains for John and Jess Dance and from his 11 runners sent out far, four have won and four have placed.

Hi Ho Silver is a name that evokes memories of the 80s series Boon with the brilliant Michael Elphick, and also singer Jim Diamond, who had quite a few hits back in the day. I'll take one hit for Wednesday and a return to Yarmouth is Hi Hi Silver's happy hunting ground.

Indeed, the 8yo was third in this race last year and produced one of his best efforts off a break. That's the slight nagging doubt about him going fresh, but he was denied only by a length 12 months ago and that was fairly encouraging.

He's a horse that likes to come from off the pace and tends to get niggled at, but he's a good ride for inexperienced jockeys and his trainer Chris Wall has used Pam Du Crocq and Kaiya Fraser a fair bit on the selection.

Fraser rides again, like Boon, and is fresh from a win on Castana Dia four days again to take the record of two wins from just five rides at 40%.

Quick ground, 7f and 0-60 grade is the perfect set-up with him hovering around his last winning mark.

