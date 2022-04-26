- Trainer: James Horton
Daily Racing Multiple: Hi Ho Silver can clinch Yarmouth gold on Tuesday
Alan Dudman had a winner and a third yesterday in his double quest, and with a busy Tuesday in store, he is picking out a debutant and a Yarmouth specialist in a 41/1 multiple...
Pure will be an angel if she wins at Nottingham
Back Pure Angel @ 9/2 in the 14:00 at Nottingham
Mooneista let us down yesterday with her narrow defeat in third at Naas. Emily Dickinson used her stamina to win well as the second pick though, but another 1-3 to go with a few 1-2s means the double has been close.
On with Tuesday, and I don't mind backing a newcomer and I am heading to Nottingham for the 14:00 and rookie trainer James Horton has shown he can do the job following a recent treble at Redcar. That trio of winners was followed by a win and fourth with his next two runners and he's operating at 57%. A Charlie Appleby-like strike-rate.
His debutant is Pure Angel and she is bred to be quite sharp and ready.
Her dam Be My Angel finished second on her own debut, but she has produced two first-time out winners. She's by Ardad as an influence for speed and precocity, and I don't mind throwing her in to hopefully finish in the first three.
Horton trains for John and Jess Dance and from his 11 runners sent out far, four have won and four have placed.
Hi Ho Silver can provide a boon on Wednesday
Back Hi Ho Silver @ 13/2 in the 16:23 at Yarmouth
Hi Ho Silver is a name that evokes memories of the 80s series Boon with the brilliant Michael Elphick, and also singer Jim Diamond, who had quite a few hits back in the day. I'll take one hit for Wednesday and a return to Yarmouth is Hi Hi Silver's happy hunting ground.
Indeed, the 8yo was third in this race last year and produced one of his best efforts off a break. That's the slight nagging doubt about him going fresh, but he was denied only by a length 12 months ago and that was fairly encouraging.
He's a horse that likes to come from off the pace and tends to get niggled at, but he's a good ride for inexperienced jockeys and his trainer Chris Wall has used Pam Du Crocq and Kaiya Fraser a fair bit on the selection.
Fraser rides again, like Boon, and is fresh from a win on Castana Dia four days again to take the record of two wins from just five rides at 40%.
Quick ground, 7f and 0-60 grade is the perfect set-up with him hovering around his last winning mark.
I'm on antepost duty this week for the Guineas meeting, and you can click here for a selection of the upcoming ITV races.
April single bet winners
Emily Dickinson 11/8 Won
Moonlit Warrior 11/4 Won
Murbih 9/1 Placed
Wanees 5/1 Won
They Don't Know 15/2 Placed
Bay Breeze 8/1 Won
Tranquil Night 7/2 Won
Destiny Is All 15/8 Won R4
Hammersmith 7/2 placed
Entropy 11/1 placed
Star Of Lady M 17/2 Won
Boardman 20/1 placed
Drombeg Banner 6/1 Won
Magic Haze placed 9/2
March single bet winners:
Life Of Dream 13/8 Won
Merry Mistress 13/8 Won
Ruby Island 5/2 Won
Bandinelli 11/8 Won
Skontonovski 10/1 Won
Very Excellent 9/1 Won
Banbridge 12/1 Won
Love Envoi 10/1 Won
Lady Alavesa placed 16/1
Merry Secret placed 5/1
Tyche placed 8/1
Gin Coco 9/4 Won
Epsom Faithfull 10/3 Won
Weveallbeencaught 7/2 Won
Red Showgirl placed 9/1
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L
Multiples 2021 to present: +58.03pts
Bets Of Day 2016 to 2021: +25.10pts
Irish Racing Tips 2020 to 2021: +21.63pts
