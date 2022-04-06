Daily Racing Multiple: Hammer time for Keane for 76/1 Gowran Park double

New Hill has a chance on better ground at a big price

Back New Hill @ 22/1 in the 17:30 at Gowran Park

No. 7 (7) New Hill (Ire) SBK 22/1 EXC 25 Trainer: Ms Sheila Lavery, Ireland

Jockey: R. C. Colgan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 81

Entropy got a place in second for the column yesterday despite drifting out to 16.0 for a BSP, while Emily Dickinson met trouble from out the back in what looked a good maiden. She wants 1m4f+ and was most certainly the one to take out of that race behind an impressive Classic-bound filly.

Once again we are seeking out the value in terms of runners and prices, and New Hill looks far too big in the 7f Handicap at 16/1 and is worth an each-way play given the Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook. It's a pity there are "only" 15 runners.

New Hill progressed last season with a pair of wins having started out in a Gowran maiden last April and then at Roscommon both in soft ground. However, it was a different matter when switched to a quicker terrain with back-to-back successes - once again sticking exclusively to Gowran and Roscommon.

Her best effort came over CD last June winning off a mark of 73. She showed plenty of early pace in that from her wide draw, and flew into the lead to take the field along. Down the straight she was still travelling easily and and no point did she ever look likely to be caught. She appeared to bounce off the ground, so the forecast surface at the time of writing will be advantageous.

I'll forgive her final start when she was beaten off 81 over 1m. It came in soft ground, and was her first start for 127 days. All of County Meath trainer Shelia Lavery's horses ran well yesterday at Leopardstown and New Hill is pretty quick for a 7f horse, but stays the trip well and could well add to the form of Lavery's team.

Keane to make no mistake on well treated Hammersmith

Back Hammersmith @ 7/2 in the 19:30 at Gowran Park

No. 2 Hammersmith (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 5 Trainer: James A. Nash, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 60

I thought Hammersmith was an eyecatcher last time at Dundalk in a race where he was given far too much to do by the champion jockey Colin Keane, and Keane can atone for that tonight and he looks to hold a solid chance.

The race over 2m on the all-weather last time saw him break away tardily, but he was ridden some way down the pack with confidence and as the leader was under the pressure with the eventual winner going well sitting in behind the pace, Hammersmith was about 15L down at the crown of the turn.

He made up strong ground, and as he started to edge to the stands' side, Forge Road did a good man-marking job on him and held him on the onside. Which as it turned out, was probably the wrong part.

Rated 120 over hurdles and with genuine good ground form, he looks well handicapped from 60 - an unchanged mark from last time and that gives him a massive chance down in trip. He was best known making the running over hurdles, something to bear in mind for a potential tactical switch.

It's also an Extra Place Special race on the Sportsbook.

April single bet winners

Entropy 11/1 placed

Star Of Lady M 17/2 Won

Boardman 20/1 placed

Drombeg Banner 6/1 Won

Magic Haze placed 9/2

March single bet winners:

Merry Mistress 13/8 Won

Ruby Island 5/2 Won

Bandinelli 11/8 Won

Skontonovski 10/1 Won

Very Excellent 9/1 Won

Banbridge 12/1 Won

Love Envoi 10/1 Won

Lady Alavesa placed 16/1

Merry Secret placed 5/1

Tyche placed 8/1

Gin Coco 9/4 Won

Epsom Faithfull 10/3 Won

Weveallbeencaught 7/2 Won

Red Showgirl placed 9/1