Daily Racing Multiple: Great News can deliver Tuesday's enhanced double

Haggas filly to star on all weather

Leg 1: Back Midrarr @ 5/6 in the 15:15 at Wolverhampton

A William Haggas (don't call him Willie) fully at a short price is a fairly boring selection, but the fillies' handicap at Wolves looks hers for true taking.

I've eulogised many a time about the front running skills of Tom Marquand and this looks tailor made for him to dominate in a confirmed front runner.

She's only been hit with a 5lb rise following and all the way win in the all weather recently. Marquand should make this a test to utilise her stamina as she stays 1m6f. Headgear is also back on. The all weather seems to suit her.

Great news if Great News wins

Leg 2: Back Great News @ 2/1 in the 18:35 at Nottingham

Darley stallion Shamardal has left a great legacy and one of his sons Great News makes the list today.

Shamardal stock act well on the all weather and that's an obvious angle in with Great News switching to the polytrack for the first time, and this could be his bag.

His last outing was a bit of a mystery as he flipped badly at Newmarket but he ran well his previous start at HQ behind Akkeringa. That marked him down as reasonably progressive.

This looks one of the most trappiest races in the card with just five in it, but Oisin Murphy is a master at dictating the pace.

