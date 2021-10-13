- Trainer: John & Thady Gosden
- Jockey: William Buick
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Multiple: Gosden & Buick can strike at Nottingham
Alan had a winner with Top Tale yesterday but missed out on the double for the third consecutive afternoon with a one out of two score. His enhanced 18/1 multiple for Wednesday is across Nottingham and Kempton.
"She didn't quite have the pace and know-how to lie up at Wolverhampton on his debut behind Benefit - who has since scored again at Leicester, but the more galloping nature of Kempton will certainly help."
Rock to fire in for Gosden and Buick
Leg 1: Back Rockfire @ 7/4 in the 13:30 at Nottingham
Our third single winner in three days with Top Table yesterday, but unfortunately we missed the double again as Quick Draw was more Slow Draw.
John Gosden and William Buick have strong claims to take the first three races today and Buick will hopefully have more luck than he did at Wolverhampton on Monday in a somehwat bizarre afternoon when three of his intended mounts were all withdrawn.
He can get the ball rolling for us with newcomer Rockfire - who is by one of my favourite stallions Sea The Stars.
The newcomer is a full brother to Brilliant Light, who is a very decent middle distance horse for Saeed bin Suroor. So today's starting point of 1m should be more than enough given the slightly softer conditions.
Gosden won a nice race at Yarmouth on Monday with a newcomer and has a 20% success rate with his 2yo runners on turf this season.
Filly can step up for Burrows
Leg 2: Back Washraa @ 9/2 in the 17:30 at Kempton
The 6f novice at Kempton is the second port of call and Owen Burrows is a trainer to look out with his horses on their second run, so Washraa fits the bill to win an open looking contest.
She didn't quite have the pace and know-how to lie up at Wolverhampton on her debut behind Benefit - who has since scored again at Leicester, but the more galloping nature of Kempton will certainly help.
The filly got caught out by the pace just before the turn and then was forced wider than ideal down the straight. She did stay on with purpose and she wasn't given a hard time.
It's early days for her sire Ribchester at Kempton with just one winner from eight, but she has a good chance to improve on that stat and also gets weight from her rivals as a filly.
Get a Free £10 Bet - Every Day!
From October 6-12, we are Doubling our Daily Rewards! Stake £20 on Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £10 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Alan Dudman's Racing P and L
-22.35