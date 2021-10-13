Daily Racing Multiple: Gosden & Buick can strike at Nottingham

Rock to fire in for Gosden and Buick

Leg 1: Back Rockfire @ 7/4 in the 13:30 at Nottingham

No. 9 (8) Rockfire (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.85 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Our third single winner in three days with Top Table yesterday, but unfortunately we missed the double again as Quick Draw was more Slow Draw.

John Gosden and William Buick have strong claims to take the first three races today and Buick will hopefully have more luck than he did at Wolverhampton on Monday in a somehwat bizarre afternoon when three of his intended mounts were all withdrawn.

He can get the ball rolling for us with newcomer Rockfire - who is by one of my favourite stallions Sea The Stars.

The newcomer is a full brother to Brilliant Light, who is a very decent middle distance horse for Saeed bin Suroor. So today's starting point of 1m should be more than enough given the slightly softer conditions.

Gosden won a nice race at Yarmouth on Monday with a newcomer and has a 20% success rate with his 2yo runners on turf this season.

Filly can step up for Burrows

Leg 2: Back Washraa @ 9/2 in the 17:30 at Kempton

No. 11 (8) Washraa (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -

The 6f novice at Kempton is the second port of call and Owen Burrows is a trainer to look out with his horses on their second run, so Washraa fits the bill to win an open looking contest.

She didn't quite have the pace and know-how to lie up at Wolverhampton on her debut behind Benefit - who has since scored again at Leicester, but the more galloping nature of Kempton will certainly help.

The filly got caught out by the pace just before the turn and then was forced wider than ideal down the straight. She did stay on with purpose and she wasn't given a hard time.

It's early days for her sire Ribchester at Kempton with just one winner from eight, but she has a good chance to improve on that stat and also gets weight from her rivals as a filly.