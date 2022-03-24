Daily Racing Multiple: Go for glory with Huntingdon and Chepstow double

Dennis is after win number four with ex-Irish chaser

Very Excellent was indeed a very excellent winner yesterday for young Wes Joyce at 10.09/1, but sadly Rips Dream was more nightmare, and couldn't see us over the line for the double. Rather annoyingly in the last seven days or so there have been winners at 9/1, 10/1 and 12/1, but all on different days. The search for a double on Thursday continues.

Anuas Ar An Bpost at 11/2 can kick-start the day at Chepstow and gave a hint a return to form is in the offing following a recent third at Wincanton over 2m4f. Soft ground on that occasion will be swapped for a quicker surface today, and that should be a plus as he'd ran fine on a sound surface when trained in Ireland previously.

He'd also been campaigned over further when trained by Brian McMahon, and he's joined David Dennis, a trainer who has had three winners at a 30% strike-rate in the last month.

With only two starts over fences, we aren't quite to to the bottom of him off a mark of 80, and with the way he was outpaced last time at Wincanton, a return to a stiffer track over 3m could suit him better.

Olly Murphy's World Trip attracted support last night on the Sportsbook and was duly backed from 9/4 into 15/8, but the value call with the Extra Place Special for the mares' race is Andy Irvine's Backinforglory.

This isn't a particularly strong race and won't take a lot of winning, but the selection showed more of a hand last time at Huntingdon over an unsuitable 2m5f on her handicap debut and produced her best-ever run.

Dariya won that race and was well treated on her old form, but Backinforglory came from off the pace too on the better ground and seemed to handle it fine.

She'd previously been a bit keen in races, and in truth, was pitched into some contests she had little chance of winning over shorter distances. But she had ran close to Cheltenham winner Love Envoi on her first ever start at Wexford in a bumper, and on that run, she'd be on a decent mark today from 83.

The daughter of Fame And Glory is bred for a more of a test, and knowing she handled Huntingdon last time, she can perform well with more of emphasis on staying ability.

