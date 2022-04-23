Daily Racing Multiple: Go fishing at Ripon with Murbih and Easterby double

Fishing for a Ripon winner

Back Fishable @ 7/2 in the 15:28 at Ripon

No. 1 (5) Fishable SBK 15/4 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 93

Wanees was an excellent winner for the column yesterday with his success in the Esher Cup - he looks a horse going forward to better things considering how well he travelled. Frantastic wasn't quite so, and the double was missed for Friday.

On with the weekend and while there are bigger fish in the pond, Ripon could provide us with a return for an each-way double. The first leg is Tim Easterby's Fishable, a Ripon specialist who has won three times at the track.

The 5yo is out of the marvellous Sweet Stream who beat the great Punctilious for Godolphin in the 2005 edition of the Park Hill. The fact that was over the extended 1m6f gives us hope that Fishable can stay the 1m4f this afternoon.

He looked as though he needed his run at Pontefract recently - his first of the season.

Fishable ran a cracker in last season's John Smith's Cup, as he wasn't beaten far in fifth. He also competed in some decent handicaps towards the end of the season.

Front-running tactics could be possible, and with ground not an issue, I expect a big run as he is a handicapper who has a big pot in him at one stage. His dam got better with age, and Fishable could be the same.

Murbih can make it a great day for Brittain

Back Murbih @ 9/1 in the 17:10 at Ripon

No. 9 (4) Murbih (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Antony Brittain

Jockey: Cam Hardie

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 68

Antony Brittain isn't exactly a trainer in form at the moment with a record of 0-16 in the past two weeks. More quiet Brittain than Great Brittain, however, I've had my eye on Murbih for a sharp 5f race - and today I get my wish.

The 3yo didn't make the cut for Shadwell and was sold cheaply, and Brittain has enjoyed success with Mondammej - another Shadwell cast-off who cost just 4,000 guineas and is now rated 102.

Murbih reminds me of Mondammej, as he's been tremendously keen in his races and had no hope of lasting 7f in two starts sandwiched either side of his first and most recent efforts.

His run last month at Newcastle looks his best. It came over 5f, but the small field and steady early pace didn't help him as he was headstrong again on the inside and was very free. The winner got a nice ride in front, but I liked the way Murbih came back at the end despite his early antics. He actually ran the quickest furlong in the race from 3f to 2f at 11.08 seconds.

I await his first run on turf, the quicker the better. He has pace and is drawn in the middle, and he looks to have more ability than his rating of 69. He certainly was bred to be better.

April single bet winners

Wanees 5/1 Won

They Don't Know 15/2 Placed

Bay Breeze 8/1 Won

Tranquil Night 7/2 Won

Destiny Is All 15/8 Won R4

Hammersmith 7/2 placed

Entropy 11/1 placed

Star Of Lady M 17/2 Won

Boardman 20/1 placed

Drombeg Banner 6/1 Won

Magic Haze placed 9/2

March single bet winners:

Life Of Dream 13/8 Won

Merry Mistress 13/8 Won

Ruby Island 5/2 Won

Bandinelli 11/8 Won

Skontonovski 10/1 Won

Very Excellent 9/1 Won

Banbridge 12/1 Won

Love Envoi 10/1 Won

Lady Alavesa placed 16/1

Merry Secret placed 5/1

Tyche placed 8/1

Gin Coco 9/4 Won

Epsom Faithfull 10/3 Won

Weveallbeencaught 7/2 Won

Red Showgirl placed 9/1