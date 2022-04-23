- Trainer: Tim Easterby
- Jockey: Cam Hardie
- Age: 5
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 93
Daily Racing Multiple: Go fishing at Ripon with Murbih and Easterby double
Alan Dudman fired in the Esher Cup winner yesterday with a 5/1 success, and he is looking a 44/1 double at Ripon on Saturday...
"Murbih reminds me of Mondammej, as he's been tremendously keen in his races and had no hope of lasting 7f in two starts sandwiched either side of his first and most recent efforts."
Fishing for a Ripon winner
Back Fishable @ 7/2 in the 15:28 at Ripon
Wanees was an excellent winner for the column yesterday with his success in the Esher Cup - he looks a horse going forward to better things considering how well he travelled. Frantastic wasn't quite so, and the double was missed for Friday.
On with the weekend and while there are bigger fish in the pond, Ripon could provide us with a return for an each-way double. The first leg is Tim Easterby's Fishable, a Ripon specialist who has won three times at the track.
The 5yo is out of the marvellous Sweet Stream who beat the great Punctilious for Godolphin in the 2005 edition of the Park Hill. The fact that was over the extended 1m6f gives us hope that Fishable can stay the 1m4f this afternoon.
He looked as though he needed his run at Pontefract recently - his first of the season.
Fishable ran a cracker in last season's John Smith's Cup, as he wasn't beaten far in fifth. He also competed in some decent handicaps towards the end of the season.
Front-running tactics could be possible, and with ground not an issue, I expect a big run as he is a handicapper who has a big pot in him at one stage. His dam got better with age, and Fishable could be the same.
Murbih can make it a great day for Brittain
Back Murbih @ 9/1 in the 17:10 at Ripon
Antony Brittain isn't exactly a trainer in form at the moment with a record of 0-16 in the past two weeks. More quiet Brittain than Great Brittain, however, I've had my eye on Murbih for a sharp 5f race - and today I get my wish.
The 3yo didn't make the cut for Shadwell and was sold cheaply, and Brittain has enjoyed success with Mondammej - another Shadwell cast-off who cost just 4,000 guineas and is now rated 102.
His run last month at Newcastle looks his best. It came over 5f, but the small field and steady early pace didn't help him as he was headstrong again on the inside and was very free. The winner got a nice ride in front, but I liked the way Murbih came back at the end despite his early antics. He actually ran the quickest furlong in the race from 3f to 2f at 11.08 seconds.
I await his first run on turf, the quicker the better. He has pace and is drawn in the middle, and he looks to have more ability than his rating of 69. He certainly was bred to be better.
April single bet winners
Wanees 5/1 Won
They Don't Know 15/2 Placed
Bay Breeze 8/1 Won
Tranquil Night 7/2 Won
Destiny Is All 15/8 Won R4
Hammersmith 7/2 placed
Entropy 11/1 placed
Star Of Lady M 17/2 Won
Boardman 20/1 placed
Drombeg Banner 6/1 Won
Magic Haze placed 9/2
March single bet winners:
Life Of Dream 13/8 Won
Merry Mistress 13/8 Won
Ruby Island 5/2 Won
Bandinelli 11/8 Won
Skontonovski 10/1 Won
Very Excellent 9/1 Won
Banbridge 12/1 Won
Love Envoi 10/1 Won
Lady Alavesa placed 16/1
Merry Secret placed 5/1
Tyche placed 8/1
Gin Coco 9/4 Won
Epsom Faithfull 10/3 Won
Weveallbeencaught 7/2 Won
Red Showgirl placed 9/1
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L
Multiples 2021 to present: +60.53pts
Bets Of Day 2016 to 2021: +25.10pts
Irish Racing Tips 2020 to 2021: +21.63pts
