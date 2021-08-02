Daily Racing Multiple: Gale Force Maya to kick off enhanced 33/1 double

Maya to blow away rivals in sprint

Leg 1: Back Gale Force Maya 5/1 in the 15:42 at Ripon >

No. 2 (1) Gale Force Maya SBK 4/1 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Michael Dods

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 92

Mr Mafia broke the course record as one of our selections yesterday, but as is the case recently, finding the second winner is proving to be difficult.

We go with Monday's selections and the 15:42 at Ripon looks a tricky little sprint and Bossipop looks a big price considering his record at Ripon, and as a front-runner is dangerous. But so is Gale Force Maya, and she gets the nod at 5/1.

The draw out wide shouldn't be too much of an impact in a small field, and while she can make the running too, she does stay 7f so will get the pace to run at.

She's been in decent races, especially on the pick of her form of 2020 when she competed in some good handicaps - including an excellent run behind Lady Of Arran at Newmarket. She ran well at headquarters again last time out behind Gellhorn and with ground conditions to suit, she should run a big race.

Easterby filly trip the right one

Leg 2: Back Myristica @ 3/1 in the 16:42 at Ripon

No. 7 (2) Myristica (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 73

Tim Easterby at Ripon is usually a good source to find a winner, and it's about time a second selection won a race for us. Over to you Tim.

His filly Mystirica has yet to find her trip judged on her runs this term, but the 1m at Musselburgh last time looked on the sharp side as she bumped into an improving winner. The step back up to 1m2f today will certainly suit.

She's one of the younger horses in the line up, and as a 3o, receives a whopping amount of weight in this from the top one Briardale. He's a front-runner who hacked up at the track last time, but he has to conceded a lot of weight here.