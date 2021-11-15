Daily Racing Multiple: Frontline Worker to get her rewards to kick off Tuesday's 55/1 double

Tracker horse Frontline Worker not to be missed

Robinshill scored for us yesterday at a massive BSP of 10.62, and what a nice drift out from 4/1 too. And while elephants never forget apparently, Silver Nickel's performance was instantly forgettable and the grey let us down as our double mission was aborted, although I wouldn't have found the winner at Plumpton with a million goes. With three winning multiples last week, I am hoping we can nudge that profit past the 100 point mark before Saturday when Betfair Chase Day is out.

We'll start off in Limerick for Tuesday and a large field maiden hurdle over 2m. My first impression was that Henry De Bromhead's Frontline Worker looked too big in price on Monday evening.

I liked her debut in a mares' bumper at Down Royal, and while the pace was steady early, the time was good in comparison to other races on the card. She was a little keen in the early part and wanted to get on with things, and she would have learned an awful lot from that experience. Her price was matched at 1.538/15 in-running.

The winner that day Fizzle Rock had more stamina and outstayed her rivals, but Frontline Worker was on her tail and seemed to be travelling better at the rising ground over the far side, and indeed turning for home down the straight. Unfortunately she wandered around and ended up on the near-side rail, but a bigger field could help her today for her debut over hurdles.

She's obviously in good hands and is out of the top-drawer mare Zuzka. She could be a good hurdling prospect for De Bromhead - who I once was besides at Cheltenham when he bought a pair of brogues.

Ahead can play the field for owners Frisky Fillies

Emma Lavelle had a winner yesterday at Plumpton and I was quite impressed with her conditional Jack Wildman who looked very tidy and competent for his 10lb, a rider who spent a couple of seasons with Gordon Elliott.

He's not on board one of two for the yard here and I am looking forward to seeing Ahead Of The Field jump a fence today. He's owned by Andy and the Frisky Fillies who could have a good purchase on their hands for £40,000. They had the likeable Flemcara who won six times over hurdles for Lavelle.

Today's selection ran behind Willie Mullins' Jungle Boogie in a maiden hurdle last February when trained by Sean Doyle, and Jungle Boogie could be high class. He looked an Albert Bartlett contender but he wasn't seen afterwards, and he holds a future Grade 1 entry in the Royal Bond. Lavelle's horse was beaten 30L, but Ahead Of The Field got the closest out of the large field.

A win wasn't too far away as he landed a Navan maiden the following month on ground that was described as yielding, although the times suggested it was more on the quicker side. He moved well and still looked a little green at the head of affairs, but he looked a proper stayer and rider Jordan Gainford described him as a galloper. The second came out to win a race after and Cesar Rock placed.

The mark of 118 could underestimate him and is a full brother to the Champion Bumper winner Relegate. We can back him at 17/2 and a nice price to include for an each-way multiple.

Eyes on Lucinda stayer in Scotland

A bonus one to keep an eye on at a big price in the shape of Lucinda Russell's Readysteadybeau up in Scotland. He's a 16/1 chance and the presence of 4/7 favourite Bill Baxter makes life tricky for win purposes, but he wants a trip and he goes up to 2m4f for the first time today.

He's a French-bred out of Le Ville Aux Dames and was beaten 10L at Hexham. They omitted a flight there, he made two late mistakes and lost a shoe. So not a lot went right. The long sweeping straight at Ayr will be of benefit and he is worth a go on the place market.

Putting him in the win multiple, the treble pays 827/1, but that might be wishful thinking, so I'll play safe and keep Beau for the place. Four places on the Sportsbook pays out 2/1, with 3/1 for three. And an even better 6/1 without the first two in the betting.