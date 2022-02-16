Daily Racing Multiple: Follow a star pair for Wednesday 24/1 Dundalk double

Lavery could reach the summit in handicap

Back Summit Star @ 4/1 in the 14:20 at Dundalk

No. 3 (3) Summit Star (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Ms Sheila Lavery, Ireland

Jockey: G. F. Carroll

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 74

Trainer Sheila Lavery has only sent out four runners in 2022, although she has collected a winner in the last two weeks with Annecherie. She has another filly running at Dundalk on Wednesday, and certainly lights up the afternoon as a well-bred daughter of Sea The Stars.

She won't be reaching lofty heights as she is only rated 74, but there's still some furtherance for this lightly-raced type.

Her turf runs amounted to little as a 3yo bar a fair effort at the Curragh, but there's a possibility she could be a late bloomer as she has produced a handful of better runs around Dundalk of late.

Her first win came over course and distance in November from a mark of 65 and she looked well ahead of that rating with the way she bounced out and made all with a fairly smooth performance with the way she travelled. On her latest start she was upped to 1m4f and made the running again, but was unfortunate to bump into a progressive rival who has since won again.

Her sire has a healthy 20% record on the all-weather, and judged on her win before Christmas, she could still be feasibly treated dropping back down to what could be her optimum distance.

Flare can make an impact back at ideal distance

Back Dare To Flare @ 4/1 in the 14:55 at Dundalk

No. 4 (6) Dare To Flare (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: A. Slattery, Ireland

Jockey: C. Horgan

Age: 6

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 78

Dare To Flare has a similar sort of profile to the first selection with form at further, but running back over 1m2f this afternoon is sure to be his metier.

He's a fairly solid performer around Dundalk and he's been in good nick at the track since December with a record of 53614. His most recent effort was over 1m4f but he completely made a mess of the beginning. He'd given the leader and the eventual winner a fair start and he also raced wide when making a move, so it was full credit he finished as close as he did to an in-form horse.

His young 10lb claimer Cian Horgan knows him well, as he scored on him over CD at the end of January coming from off the pace again. He does see out the 1m2f ever so well, and Andy Slattery can get on the scoresheet with him.

He hit 99/1 in the run when winning that race, and with his run style he should trade higher than his price.