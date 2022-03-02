Daily Racing Multiple: Faithfull's time again in Kempton double mission

Epsom can strike again at her favourite venue

Back Epsom Faithfull @ 7/2 in the 19:30 at Kempton

No. 8 (6) Epsom Faithfull SBK 7/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Pat Phelan

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 8lbs

OR: 80

Unfortunately it was straight back down to earth following the highs of Monday, as both Lady Bowes and Brother Pat fell at Catterick for yesterday's double. The former was still in contention when tipping up four out, and Brother Pat came down at the 13th and was never asked a question until that point.

A couple of interesting horses adorn the Kempton card on Wednesday, one is the beautiful-looking Tyrrhenian Sea who is looking to make it a perfect four in a decent handicap. But he's a short price, and so is the Godolphin Blue Trail, who scored in easy fashion by a wide margin at Southwell and is related to the World Cup winner Monterosso.

The two double selections are not quite so lofty, although Epsom Faithfull is going about her business well and has such a good record at the track, she is hard to leave out for a good handicap.

She won over CD in January when overcoming a steady pace, and sprinted to pick up a 0-90. She was able to follow up again over track and trip last time from a rating of 78. She beat a well-treated George Morland in February. Both of those wins saw her clock her best sectional in the penultimate furlong at 10.86 and 10.97.

This will need more from a 2lb higher mark, but she likes Kempton and shouldn't have any excuses as she is a prominent racer who can deal with tactical races.

On a Mission for the last time

Back Last Mission @ 8/1 in the 20:30 at Kempton

No. 4 (9) Last Mission (Fr) SBK 10/1 EXC 11 Trainer: James Evans

Jockey: Dougie Costello

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 65

A fair bit of winning form on offer for the 1m4f closer but Last Mission could well be the most interesting of the lot, and priced at 8/1, can offer up some each-way value.

Following an inauspicious beginning for Newmarket trainer David Simcock, he made the switch to James Evans for 13,000 guineas. In only four runs for the new yard, he has shown steady improvement and came good over 1m at Kempton last time out.

According to the clock, his best part of the race was the finish in relation to his rivals. He came from a little further back than the first and second, and while he took a while to hit stride, his quick, low action saw him come home strongly.

He's trying a new trip at 1m4f, and it's a hefty increase, but he's a half-brother to Talismanic who stayed well and won on the all-weather. He'd previously ran well at Southwell over 1m when coming from a long way back with a wide draw.

The Worcester yard have only sent out 13 runners all season with three winners and a pair of placed efforts, and off 65, Last Mission could be a player in this dropping down from 0-70 class.