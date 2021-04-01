- Trainer: John & Thady Gosden
- Jockey: Robert Havlin
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Multiple: Expert Opinion a big price for second leg of Thursday double
Alan had another single winner yesterday but failed to find the target with his double. He moves on with Thursday's multiple and heads to Chelmsford...
Fundamental has the fundamentals to win
17:50 Chelmsford - Back Fundamental
The 17:50 is part of the "Road To Kentucky" series with John and Thady Gosden's Fundamental topping the betting at 5/4. It's a short price but he could have a fitness edge on his main rival and he goes into the acca.
He ran well in a soft ground event at Salisbury during the turf season but he was ultra impressive last time at Chelmsford - winning by over 5L from the front with a dominant display.
The surface suited and the step up to 1m today will be a distance he'll relish.
Opinion is the pick of the expert
19:50 Chelmsford - Back Expert Opinion
For a horse operating at a lowly level, Expert Opinion showed ability when trained by Andrew Balding and he starts tonight for the first time with Henry Spiller.
He ran in 0-75 company at Newcastle and subsequently travelled like a dream at Lingfield when finishing second - and he was matched at 1.171/6 in-play. So granted a pace to run at from his wide draw he should travel well again.
It's a bit of a flyer at 25/1 on the Sportsbook, but he is clearly a bit tricky in a finish.
Daily Racing Multiple P and L
March 2021:
Multiples -20.15
Single and each-way bets +19.55
Recommended bets
Back Fundamental in the 17:50 at Chelmsford @ 2.47/5
Back Expert Opinion in the 19:50 at Chlemsford @ 26.025/1
The Sportsbook Multiple pays 62.4