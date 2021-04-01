Daily Racing Multiple: Expert Opinion a big price for second leg of Thursday double

Fundamental has the fundamentals to win

17:50 Chelmsford - Back Fundamental

No. 3 (2) Fundamental SBK 5/4 EXC 2.46 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

The 17:50 is part of the "Road To Kentucky" series with John and Thady Gosden's Fundamental topping the betting at 5/4. It's a short price but he could have a fitness edge on his main rival and he goes into the acca.

He ran well in a soft ground event at Salisbury during the turf season but he was ultra impressive last time at Chelmsford - winning by over 5L from the front with a dominant display.

The surface suited and the step up to 1m today will be a distance he'll relish.

Opinion is the pick of the expert

19:50 Chelmsford - Back Expert Opinion

No. 1 (13) Expert Opinion SBK 25/1 EXC 27 Trainer: Henry Spiller

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 61

For a horse operating at a lowly level, Expert Opinion showed ability when trained by Andrew Balding and he starts tonight for the first time with Henry Spiller.

He ran in 0-75 company at Newcastle and subsequently travelled like a dream at Lingfield when finishing second - and he was matched at 1.171/6 in-play. So granted a pace to run at from his wide draw he should travel well again.

It's a bit of a flyer at 25/1 on the Sportsbook, but he is clearly a bit tricky in a finish.

