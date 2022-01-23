Daily Racing Multiple: Evan can help us to a 60/1 Sunday double

Aaron can have his day with the extra place

Back Aarons Day @ 9/2 in the 14:05 at Thurles

No. 3 Aarons Day (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 12 Trainer: Oliver McKiernan, Ireland

Jockey: B. Browne

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 127

Seventeen runners line up for the 14:05 handicap hurdle at Thurles, and the big field could help the slightly quirky Aarons Day - a 9/2 chance on the Sportsbook.

He won back-to-back races at Fairyhouse and Naas in 2020, with his handicap debut at the latter a good win from a mark of 116. He looked talented that day with the way he travelled and then was rather unlucky back at Naas last January when finishing second from 125. He was messed around at the start, but he still put in a fine shift.

On his day he can travel sweetly, and despite showing form in heavy, he could be better on a more amenable, drying surface.

Last time out he finished fourth in a competitive Punchestown race over 2m3f, but the leading pack seemed to get away from him at a crucial stage. The angle of him dropping down in distance to 2m is a plus for me, as it could work out to be his best trip.

He'll be easy to spot too in this big field as he's a huge son of Doyen, and most by that sire are strapping great things.

Brosses a young stayer in the making

Back Fado Des Brosses @ 10/1 in the 15:35 at Lingfield

No. 3 Fado Des Brosses (Fr) SBK 9/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Evan Williams

Jockey: Adam Wedge

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 132

I tipped and backed an Evan Williams' horse yesterday at a big price in Golden Whisky, but unfortunately the hit-and-miss profile was the latter and he was disappointing, but I am undeterred with another for the Welsh trainer, and I am keen to back his Fado Des Brosses at a double figure price.

Early in his career he indicated he was an out-and-out stayer when winning Chepstow novice hurdle, but he was biding/wasting his time over those little obstacles as he very much is built for chasing. Cliche klaxon please.

He won on his second start over fences last winter at Hereford; enjoying the heavy conditions and the 3m trip to score by 6L. His jumping looked good for a youngster that day and while his trainer warned he was young and raw, he outlined him as a thorough stamina horse.

And these are the sort of chasers I like - rookies stepped up to marathon trips. Tackling the 3m5f in the Surrey National really could be his bag despite his rather patchy profile, even at this early stage of his career.

He was well beaten in the Tommy Whittle at Haydock just before Christmas, but there's everyone reason to think he might have needed that first run of the campaign. His record on heavy ground is 112, and we can also use the Sportsbook's Extra Place Special.