Daily Racing Multiple: Epsom to provide quickfire 40/1 double this evening

Fanshawe knows the time of the day

Leg 1: Back Knowing @ 17/2 in the 19:50 at Epsom

No. 3 (4) Knowing SBK 15/2 EXC 10 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 75

Two selections from Epsom today and we start with Knowing for James Fanshawe.

He looked a horse with a bit of ability in 2019, as he landed a race at Epsom in good style. He was still improving at that stage according to his jockey that day George Wood.

Last term he acquitted himself well in handicaps at Newmarket and was unlucky not to win one of them in August. That was 0-85 company which he faces again today.

I excuse the run at Haydock last time as it was his first back after a break in heavy ground and he was beaten out of sight.

Go with Otago

Leg 2: Back Otago @ 7/2 in the 20:20 at Epsom

No. 6 (6) Otago SBK 10/3 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Jim Boyle

Jockey: Charlie Bennett

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 69

Course form at Epsom counts for a lot and local trainer Jim Boyle is triple-handed in the 20:20, and I fancy Otago out of his trio the most at 7/2.

His mark has dropped a long way from his juvenile days and he took full advantage of that when winning over course and distance last time on good to soft ground. His stamina came to the fore in that, which is another crucial factor around Epsom.

He seems to like the switchback tracks as he ran well at Brighton previously. Ground conditions are fine and he has a big chance under a penalty.

***

Multi-Sport Double

Leg 1: Back USA to win both halves v Matrinique @ 8/13

The continental championship of North and Central America, plus the Caribbean, is now into its second round of group matches with Martinique having been thrashed 4-1 in their opener by Canada.

They have just a sprinkling of players from European leagues in their squad and look likely to be outclassed again here, up against a team which has just won the CONCACAF Nations League by beating Mexico - their main rivals at this event - in the final.

Admittedly, USA did struggle to a 1-0 win over Haiti in their first match of the tournament but the criticism which followed may well have sharpened focus and this game provides an ideal platform from which to deliver a response - Martinique have not won a game since the last Gold Cup in 2019.

Leg 2: Back Time Has Wings to win the 13:50 Leicester @ 2/1

Time Has Wings was successful over six furlongs at Carlisle three runs ago, with the front two breaking away from the other nine runners fairly well in the final 200 yards. His latest run was also over six furlongs, finishing third of 11 when 4/1 favourite, finishing just over a length behind the eventual winner.

The added blinkers have really got his act together and he has a big shout dropping into a seller today, where his market rival, Merry Secret, could only muster sixth at today's track last time out and carries a triple penalty.