Daily Racing Multiple: Enormous each way play over at Epsom
Two seconds for Alan yesterday but he has high hopes for Epsom on Friday with a pair of 10/1 chances in a 150/1 boosted each-way double...
Check out the data for Protection win
15:45 Epsom - Back Data Protection
The 15:45 looks a decent handicap and with Data Protection drifting out to 10/1 on the Sportsbook, we can also use the EXTRA PLACE SPECIAL for an each-way double with split stakes.
Nicola Currie has built up a good rapport with the 6yo, so there could be a clue with her switching to the bottom weight Water's Edge.
He stays the trip well and has a bit of early pace, so in essence he is the ideal sort of type for Epsom as I can see him picking them off one by one in the closing stages.
Mentally he has matured as his trainer William Muir called him a bit soft in his younger days, but he appeared better than ever as a 5yo last term with two handicap wins at decent tracks - including a smart success at Sandown from 85. He beat the 102-rated High End in that.
The cobwebs would have been blown away at Chester last time for his first run of the season, where the ground was probably a little on the softer side for him.
Arigato to enjoy his return to Epsom
Arigato enjoyed a decent campaign in some good handicaps last term, and he is the selection to win the finale at Epsom.
William Jarvis placed him well last season at his favourite Newmarket where enjoyed plenty of success. His fourth in the Bunbury Cup reads pretty well as a piece of form considering Sir Busker was second.
He's adaptable with going as he doesn't mind soft and quick conditions and can make the running.
Indeed, he finished second at Epsom in 2019 when making all, and won at the track the previous year from the front.
Daily Racing Multiple P and L
March: -20.15
April: - 12.25
May: +35.00
Overall: +2.60
Recommended bets
Back Data Protection in the 15:45 at Epsom @ 11.010/1
Back Arigato in the 17:40 at Epsom @ 11.010/1
Back in the boosted double each-way