Daily Racing Multiple: An enhanced Epsom double and Dundalk can help multi-sport wager

Lamp to light up the night

Leg 1: 19:00 Epsom - Back The Lamplighter @ 11/4

No. 2 (3) The Lamplighter (Fr) SBK 16/5 EXC 5 Trainer: George Baker

Jockey: Nicola Currie

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 80

Waltzing Queen ran a cracker to finish second yesterday at a massive price, but that was the only bright spot as Gauntlet failed to deliver in his race.

On with Thursday, and The Lamplighter has yet to win at Epsom in a couple of attempts, but he's in such good heart this season he is worth keeping on the right side of in the 19:00.

He won at Goodwood last time with a personal best in 0-85 company, and he faces the same grade tonight. He certainly had his quirks in his younger days but his trainer George Baker has ironed them out to such an extent he's become a model of consistency.

Rain in the ground won't be a problem either.

Titan can win this clash

Leg 2: Back Sir Titan @ 9/5 in the 19:30 at Epsom

No. 1 (7) Sir Titan SBK 9/5 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 79

There are a few posers in the 19:30, and Dourado came under consideration, but he hasn't won for an age, where as Sir Titan blew his rivals away the last time he was in action.

It was a dominant win at Epsom over 7f from the front under Ray Dawson, and with the apprentice again on for tonight, there's no reason not to expect the same tactics.

That was his first run following a break and he's still well treated on some of his old form. He has an excellent chance to follow up under the penalty.

***

Daily Multi-Sports Double

Leg 1: Back Maximal to Win 16:10 Newmarket @ 2/1

Maximal is yet to get his head in front this season but he's posted three solid efforts in defeat, most notably when a length second to subsequent Irish Derby winner Hurricane Lane at Haydock and more recently when a very good fourth in the Group 1 St James' Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Michael Stoute's charge drops back down into Listed company for today's race, in which he is officially rated 7lbs higher than the current favourite Baaeed, who is taking a big step up in class after winning Maiden and Novice events this season. A reproduction of any of Maximal's three runs this season ought to see him go extremely close to winning this five-runner affair.

Leg 2: Back Dundalk and both teams to score (KO 17:45) @ 9/5

The opening qualifying round for the inaugural Europa Conference League - the new third tier competition that UEFA have introduced for 2021/22 - continues on Thursday. I want to focus on the first leg of an all-Celtic tie as Irish club Dundalk host Newtown of Wales at Oriel Park.

Last season Dundalk reached the Group stages of the Europa League and didn't disgrace themselves in two games against Arsenal. Vinny Perth's men currently sit seventh in the Irish Premier Division, though, after winning just two of their last five matches. In that time, they've conceded eight goals and, while I expect Dundalk to win this first leg, I think Newtown can score an away goal.

The Welsh side should be fresher than their opponents, having not played since May, while Dundalk were hard at it on the domestic throughout June and in action at the weekend when losing to Shamrock Rovers.

