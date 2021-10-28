Daily Racing Multiple: Diva on the radar in 20/1 Thursday double

Eye spy a Diva for Bailey at Stratford

Back I Spy A Diva @ 4/1 in the 12:25 at Stratford

No. 8 I Spy A Diva SBK 6/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Kim Bailey can start with a winner on the Stratford card today with a horse whose family he knows well. There's a Moscow Spy running later on in the card, which would make for a nice covert double. Many of the Crayford dogs have the prefix "Burgess" and "Blake" if you want to exhaust the surveillance theme.

I Spy A Diva will be making her second start over the hurdles today, and Bailey enjoyed some decent days with this horse's mother Molly's A Diva - a quality bumper runner who went on to earn a rating of 141 over hurdles.

Molly's A Diva stayed 3m so the step up in trip for her daughter today looks the right thing to do after her second at Huntingdon over 2m4f on decent ground. Her round of jumping was littered with errors which climaxed with a mistake at the last to cost her victory. She only went down by a nose and the front two were clear by 24L.

With a Worcester bumper won on debut coming on decent ground, conditions shouldn't faze her either way. This isn't a bad race at all, especially with Aurelia D'Or as a danger, but the new trip should be more beneficial.

Scott's Lady can be first in Wales

Back Lady KK @ 10/3 in the 16:15 at Ffos Las

No. 3 Lady Kk (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Jeremy Scott

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 118

Lady KK will be much happier today back on testing ground at Ffos Las and she can hopefully round off the double for mares.

Jeremy Scott's 6yo sauntered to victory at the west Wales venue earlier this year, landing a mares' 0-110 by 12L. The first-time headgear clearly helped, but she travelled so well, the soft conditions helped her excel.

She was turned out again in April at Taunton but the fast going didn't help at all and she has been off since.

Up to 3m today and not exactly a prohibitive mark of 118 should see her go close as she goes chasing for the first time.