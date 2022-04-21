- Trainer: Tim Vaughan
- Jockey: Alan Johns
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 12lbs
- OR: 119
Daily Racing Multiple: Destiny lies in Scotland with Don's little brother
Alan Dudman has picked out jumpers at Warwick and Perth for Thursday's 41/1 Sportsbook double...
"Drying ground will be a plus, as will a switch to forcing tactics as he can be a bit keen in front. Indeed, his best effort was winning at Perth over CD in 2020 by nearly 10L when he was enjoying a real purple patch."
Don Poli's half-brother can make an impact off his mark
Back Dalamoi @ 13/2 in the 14:50 at Warwick
Back with the jumpers for Thursday and the impression Dalamoi has created so far in his embryonic career has been favourable one, and I am looking forward to seeing how he gets on at a decent 13/2 on Thursday.
He ran a couple of nice races on his first two starts in bumpers - in particular shaping well on decent ground at Cheltenham last October at a BSP of 28.027/1. Dalamoi wasn't beaten far in fifth, but appeared to be going best heading up the pack into the straight. He probably got caught for a bit of toe, and there's a possibility he was at a disadvantage with the way the race panned out as it suited those coming from further behind. Although the second and third wiped eachother out.
I've taken a real positive view of that race, as two of the runners that filled the podium for silver and bronze have both won at Listed level in bumpers, while the fourth Aucunrisque recently won the Sussex Champion Hurdle. Three further runners behind Dalamoi have all gone onto to win too.
It's encouraging he had that sort of effort in him on genuine good ground, as he won't be facing a winter surface today at Warwick. Indeed his last two starts, he has been in soft and heavy and he ran a respectable race at Sandown last time.
His trainer Tim Vaughan has a rate of 4-18 in the last two weeks and sneaking into this 0-120 from a mark of 119 gives the 5yo a real chance. His half-brother, and famous Don Poli loved good ground, although Dalamoi looks a touch quicker than the Don, although quite a few horses can lay claim to that particular moniker.
I've backed Petticoat Lucy before and she's a big price, but she suffered an irregular heartbeat last time at Wincanton and is best watched for now.
Destiny looks a cracking bet for a return to Scotland
Back Cracking Destiny @ 8/1 in the 15:15 at Perth
The River Tay Handicap Chase will hopefully have Coach Carter running again after Wednesday's effort at the track, as his inclusion makes the dead-eight if you are playing the multiple on the Sportsbook each-way.
Cracking Destiny has been mixing it in decent company this season, but with his Perth record, he can be a player here if King Of May falters.
He ran a super race at Wetherby in October behind Good Boy Bobby, and travelled pretty sweetly in that Listed race at massive odds at a BSP of 23.022/1. He was matched in defeat finishing runner-up at around 5/2.
The 9yo didn't quite finish his effort off last time, but that was back in November and he's had a break of 159 days since then. He did make an early mistake in that, and for a chaser who is quite tough and resilient, it was a real off day.
Drying ground will be a plus, as will a switch to forcing tactics as he can be a bit keen in front. Indeed, his best effort was winning at Perth over CD in 2020 by nearly 10L when he was enjoying a real purple patch.
I'm far from convinced there is anything in the field that is massively progressive away from Alnadam, and his toughness and liking for the Scottish venue should give him a chance.
April single bet winners
They Don't Know 15/2 Placed
Bay Breeze 8/1 Won
Tranquil Night 7/2 Won
Destiny Is All 15/8 Won R4
Hammersmith 7/2 placed
Entropy 11/1 placed
Star Of Lady M 17/2 Won
Boardman 20/1 placed
Drombeg Banner 6/1 Won
Magic Haze placed 9/2
March single bet winners:
Life Of Dream 13/8 Won
Merry Mistress 13/8 Won
Ruby Island 5/2 Won
Bandinelli 11/8 Won
Skontonovski 10/1 Won
Very Excellent 9/1 Won
Banbridge 12/1 Won
Love Envoi 10/1 Won
Lady Alavesa placed 16/1
Merry Secret placed 5/1
Tyche placed 8/1
Gin Coco 9/4 Won
Epsom Faithfull 10/3 Won
Weveallbeencaught 7/2 Won
Red Showgirl placed 9/1
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L
Multiples 2021 to present: +62.53pts
Bets Of Day 2016 to 2021: +25.10pts
Irish Racing Tips 2020 to 2021: +21.63pts
Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.