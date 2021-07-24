To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Multiple: Derby winner can help today's boosted 28/1 double

Ascot
The crowds are back at Ascot to enjoy the King George today

The Group 1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes is the feature race today and Al Dudman is including a Epsom Derby winner in his 28/1 enhanced double...

"I am backing the Godolphin horse to become the first to achieve the King George/Derby double since the great Galileo in 2001."

Derby winner can claim Love scalp

Leg 1: Back Adayar @ 5/2 in the 15:35 at Ascot

The feature King George provides a stellar line-up and the race, as it is framed historically, provides the Classic generation with a chance to beat their elders and a throwback to the days when Godolphin took on Coolmore, and that's the direction I am heading with Saturday's headline selection.

We can back the Derby winner Adayar at 5/2, a horse that was so classy at Epsom.

His four-and-a-half length victory was deeply impressive - everything you wanted in a Derby winner with the way he stayed on powerfully to the line. He's a typical Frankel in the sense he keeps on galloping and Ascot could be a track that will suit him down to the ground.

At the time of writing the ground remained on the quick side with a touch of rain, and I am backing the Godolphin horse to become the first to achieve the King George/Derby double since the great Galileo in 2001.

Beloved the one on handicap debut

Leg 2: Back Beloved @ 5/1 in the 17:35 at York

Trainer Ed Walker is enjoying a golden spell. His last few runners' form reads: 41111211. A double golden spell.

His filly Beloved is making her handicap debut today at York and there was support for her on the Sportsbook too with a price change of 7/1 into 5s.

She has shown ability (and keenness) in three starts to date but she ran a personal best at Haydock last time despite being slightly awkward.

As a half-sister to a Japanese Derby winner, her mark is appealing at 73 and she can hopefully continue Walker's fine run of form.

Daily Racing Multiple P and L

Overall: +42.50

Recommended bets

Back the enhanced racing double @ 29.028/1

