- Trainer: Charlie Appleby
- Jockey: William Buick
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 10lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Multiple: Derby winner can help today's boosted 28/1 double
The Group 1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes is the feature race today and Al Dudman is including a Epsom Derby winner in his 28/1 enhanced double...
"I am backing the Godolphin horse to become the first to achieve the King George/Derby double since the great Galileo in 2001."
Derby winner can claim Love scalp
Leg 1: Back Adayar @ 5/2 in the 15:35 at Ascot
The feature King George provides a stellar line-up and the race, as it is framed historically, provides the Classic generation with a chance to beat their elders and a throwback to the days when Godolphin took on Coolmore, and that's the direction I am heading with Saturday's headline selection.
We can back the Derby winner Adayar at 5/2, a horse that was so classy at Epsom.
His four-and-a-half length victory was deeply impressive - everything you wanted in a Derby winner with the way he stayed on powerfully to the line. He's a typical Frankel in the sense he keeps on galloping and Ascot could be a track that will suit him down to the ground.
At the time of writing the ground remained on the quick side with a touch of rain, and I am backing the Godolphin horse to become the first to achieve the King George/Derby double since the great Galileo in 2001.
Beloved the one on handicap debut
Leg 2: Back Beloved @ 5/1 in the 17:35 at York
Trainer Ed Walker is enjoying a golden spell. His last few runners' form reads: 41111211. A double golden spell.
His filly Beloved is making her handicap debut today at York and there was support for her on the Sportsbook too with a price change of 7/1 into 5s.
She has shown ability (and keenness) in three starts to date but she ran a personal best at Haydock last time despite being slightly awkward.
As a half-sister to a Japanese Derby winner, her mark is appealing at 73 and she can hopefully continue Walker's fine run of form.
Daily Racing Multiple P and L
Overall: +42.50