Daily Racing Multiple: David has Moon as another winner in the pipeline at Ludlow

If Little River jumps well, she has the stamina to win

No. 1 Little River Bay (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

The 13/8 price on the Philip Hobbs-trained Little River Bay is hardly the most exciting in the world at 13/8, but the mares' race looks a weak one over fences as two of the five in the field have absolutely no chance, while the favourite Deja Vue has the potential to go off too hard.

And that pace set-up could be key (and ideal) for the chances of Little River Bay.

I backed her in December in a Listed race against the Dancing Queen, but her jumping went to pot at Warwick, so it was no surprise she unseated against a classy winner that day.

At least she got round last time, but she looked sulky and was under pressure early on. The ground was good to soft, but it shouldn't have been an excuse as she holds winning form in both heavy and soft. Whether she wants a step up in trip to 3m is possible, but with the cheekpieces on today for the first time, that should help iron out any potential quirkiness. But she has been rousted along in previous wins.

Her hurdling exploits peaked at 132, so there's a lot more scope as a lightly-raced chaser with potential to rate a fair bit higher.

She was impressive wining at Uttoxeter earlier in the season over 2m7f, and with her stamina, she could have the run of the race as Deja Vue can be aggressive going from the front, but she isn't guaranteed to stay. Stamina can win this for Little River Bay - she just needs to jump.

Moon can pull off a sequence, just like Martin used to

No. 2 Neon Moon (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 8.2 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 119

David Pipe's father Martin was well-known for his horses rattling up win sequences, and Neon Moon has the chance to reel off another one judged on his convincing victory last time out at Plumpton.

The first-time blinkers worked their magic as he sauntered to a near 6L win in Sussex, and the way he breezed past his opponents to take up the running makes him difficult to leave out for a back-up win. The blinkers and tongue-tie are retained.

Soft ground and 2m4f seems to suit him well, as do sharp tracks as he travelled smoothly to win at Wincanton last spring. He should have no trouble with the extra yardage today over 2m6f.

Market leader Lounge Lizard hails from an in-form Henry Daly yard - but he's difficult to work out. He has travelled well in races before but hasn't found for pressure. Whether that's due to him looking for a further trip or weak in a finish is the 50/50 debate, but I would lean towards the latter.

