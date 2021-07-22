Daily Racing Multiple: Darcy Ward's lenient mark can get Thursday's double rolling

Ward to enjoy drop in class

Leg 1: 13:45 Worcester - Back Darcy Ward @ 5/1

No. 1 Darcy Ward (Fr) SBK 7/1 EXC 9 Trainer: Jack R. Barber

Jockey: Nick Scholfield

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 122

Our two selections race at Worcester today and Darcy Ward can take advantage of a lenient looking mark in the 13:45.

He looked a horse with a fair bit of ability when he started out life as a chaser - winning his first three in dominant fashion. He shot up to a mark of 135 at that point. He even finished second in the Summer Plate trial at Market Rasen in 2019.

The mark has dropped these days and he's in easier company today.

His latest effort over 2m4f at Worcester was a bit more like it, although he hung all over the place and was demoted to third after some wayward antics.

Winning form at the track and good ground both suit and considering the drop in class, he looks a big price at 5/1.

Paddy to make the running and win

15:30 Worcester - Back Forthegreatergood @ 10/11

No. 7 Forthegreatergood (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.93 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Paddy Brennan

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: -

The 15:30 at Worcester is not a particularly strong maiden hurdle and it should go to Fergal O'Brien's Forthegreatergood.

Rated only 104, it tells us the ability we are dealing with here. Her main rival could be Cloud Formation for an in-form yard, but he's had a few problems in his time and has only seen the track twice in two years.

Forthegreatergood has featured in two course and distance maidens, and was a beaten favourite at Worcester last time out.

She needs to iron out jumping to her right, but both of her recent outings have been steadily run affairs. Being by Yeats and a stayer in the family, we can at least give her an excuse. I suspect Paddy Brennan might want to make the running today.