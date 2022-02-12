Daily Racing Multiple: D'Allen has the platform for a decent Saturday double

D'Allen still has more to give

Back Celebre D'Allen @ 5/1 in the 15:15 at Warwick

No. 9 Celebre D'allen (Fr) SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Tom O'Brien

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 135

Tim Pat delivered easily to win yesterday, but it was a one from two afternoon as Toptime could only manage fourth in the double quest.

On to Saturday, and Celebre D'Allen won with so much in hand last time, he is high on the list to make it a perfect 3-3 since joining Philip Hobbs, and it's time to find out more about this lightly-raced chaser as he starts over fences in the UK for the first time.

There was a lot to like about his victory over hurdles recently at Haydock, a win for the column that day too, and it was never in doubt as he won by seven lengths eased down.

Switched off out the back that day in very testing conditions, he started to pick off his rivals one by one down the far side and ran a sub 15-second furlong at 2m - which took some doing in brutal ground. Jockey Tom O'Brien said that day "one click and he was gone".

His jumping was excellent and was foot perfect with five to jump, and up to 135 over fences should be nowhere near the ceiling of his ability.

He'd given an indication of a horse with plenty of ability when previously winning at Haydock after a mammoth lay-off. He looked a stayer there too and the extra furlong this afternoon won't harm his chances. Hopefully he isn't just as heavy ground horse, as he did finish second in the grandly-titled Sauternes's Cup in France for Louisa Carberry on good to soft.

Platform worth another crack at 3m

Back On The Platform @ 11/2 in the 16:18 at Uttoxeter

No. 5 On The Platform (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.7 Trainer: John Groucott

Jockey: Lee Edwards

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 88

For a 0-100 Handicap Chase, the 16:18 has some in-form horses with the likes of Bobmahley and Bignorm in the line-up. A bigger price in the betting is John Groucott's On The Platform, and 13/2 looks a good price with three places to include for the each-way double.

He's lightly-raced over fences with just three starts, but he has shaped like stayer and another crack at 3m should, or could, unlock further improvement.

His chasing debut at Bangor last October was a pleasing one, and overcame an almighty blunder to get round at Ludlow on his next start.

Heavy ground might have blunted his ability to see out the 3m over course and distance last time, but it won't be as testing on Saturday. He ran a reasonable time winning over hurdles last season at Bangor and he can win races from his current mark of 90.

Shropshire trainer Groucott's horses having been running well recently with a pair of seconds and an easy winner at Market Rasen this week.