Daily Racing Multiple: Christopher to deliver for a red letter day in 54/1 Haydock double

A big day for Christopher to make a name for himself

Back Christopher Wood each-way @ 9/1 in the 13:15 at Haydock

No. 2 Christopher Wood (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Angus Cheleda

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 145

Yesterday went to type with another second, although we didn't get the chance to see our second leg Manofmanywords, as he was pulled out as a non-runner. Saturday's racing has a whole heap of competitive action and I am going for another each-way multiple on Betfair day at Haydock.

Named after the post-impressionist painter, Christopher Wood looks worth an each-way play at 9s here, especially with Paul Nicholls saying in his column that he should come on for his reappearance. Click here to read Paul's thoughts on his chances.

He was outclassed in the Elite at Wincanton, especially as Sceau Royal seems even better in his veteran years. Christopher Wood isn't a graded horse and is tricky to place with his handicap rating, but Angus Cheleda has experience for his 5lb claim to make him competitive. Indeed, Cheleda won the Scottish County Hurdle on him last season to record something near a personal best in a good time.

That was from 143, and he's only 2lb higher.

A nice flat track suits him as he travels and has been described as a slick jumper. He has form on soft over the jumps, and bits and pieces on good ground on the level, so he should be fine with conditions.

He looks a fair each-way bet at his price with the Extra Place Special too.

Orby looks a legend of a bet for stayers' race

Back Orbys Legend @ 9/2 in the 14:25 at Haydock

No. 7 Orbys Legend (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Philip Hobbs

Jockey: Ben Jones

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 138

A large field for the Betfair Exchange Stayers' Handicap Hurdle at 14:25, and I was impressed with Orbys Legend winning at Chepstow last time and should take a bit of stopping.

Winning the Silver Trophy was his first run in handicap company and it says a lot for his ability as a youngster taking on older and hardened horses that he seemed very comfortable with the way he was travelling throughout.

He landed that from 130 and is up to 138, and he has the profile to take even higher order.

The ground in Wales in October was officially good, but times indicated genuine good to firm, so the recent lack of rain ought not be a problem. His time at Sandown as a novice was fast too last March, a race he won by 12L.

It's a new trip but he was ridden to stay at Chepstow and there's hope in his pedigree with a 2m7f winner in there that he should see out today's distance. With the ground not bottomless, it should certainly help. This is also an Extra Place Special on the Sportsbook.