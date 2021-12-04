Daily Racing Multiple: Chris's Dream and Moon can take big steps on Saturday

Moon looks a massive price for Menzies

Back High Moon @ 14/1 in the 11:45 at Aintree

No. 10 High Moon SBK 12/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: Rebecca Menzies

Jockey: Henry Brooke

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 107

It's a very early start for our first bet of the day on what looks a mouth-watering afternoon. The 3m Novices' Handicap Hurdle looks quite open and surely the 14/1 on the Sportsbook is too big for High Moon?

Trained by Rebecca Menzies, he showed a lot more in a novice at Hexham last time at 2m4f and that was an improvement on his previous run at Carlisle. He has been big prices in all of his starts and has placed at 16/1 and 50/1.

The step up to 3m with soft ground and an emphasis on stamina could show him in an even better light. He's quite well-related too as a 32k buy at the Doncaster Sales and Menzies has had three winners from her past 10 runners. I'd make him a but shorter in the betting from his winnable mark of 107.

A bit of Aintree revenge for Chris's in the Becher

Back Chris's Dream @ 8/1 in the 14:40 at Aintree

No. 1 Chris's Dream (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 11 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 162

It's a return to action for the season for Chris's Dream, who surely will be aimed at another tilt at the Grand National this season. He was sent off at a massive BSP of 97.46 for the race last term and was still in touch and just about to test his stamina reserves before a blunder four out, and he unseated his rider. On what was a special day for his trainer Henry De Bromhead, he was certainly in with a shout in Liverpool and was matched at 22.021/1 in-running.

The big question is how sharp will he be? Some of the trainer's this term have needed their run, some haven't. Which is about as bland a statement as you could get, but I've been a bit hit-and-miss backing a few of his, and that's how some of them have run.

However, he does go well fresh and was second behind The Storyteller in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Chase last season. From a mark of 162, he is bringing a touch of class to the race.

He hammered a Troytown field in 2019 by 9L, so he has some fine back-form. It's a great ride for Jonjo O'Neill junior to pick up - riding a 162-rated chaser. He's been dropped 2lb since Aintree and I am happy to take a chance with a price at around 10/1 to 8/1. He's best with a positive ride too and could be some sight over the big fences for the Becher.

Lacila goes racing - and keep an eye on debutant for Rowley and Bromley

No. 6 Lacila Blue (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 17.5 Trainer: N. W. Alexander

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

I don't mind having a bet in bumpers and there's an interesting race to end the Wetherby card, the pair of horses to watch aren't in the multiple, but I'll be having an each-way bet on Lacila Blue for her first ever run today.

I am flagging her up from a pedigree point of view as she is out of a dam from the Vangelis line, and he was a top-class horse for initially Alain Du-Royer Dupre and latterly the great Bobby Frankel. And while he has produced virtually nothing at stud, he did sire Chancol who sadly died as a 6yo, but he was a real talent for Noel Meade and won the Craddockstown Grade 2. We were robbed of seeing how good Chancol could have been, but he's been the best son of Vangelis by an absolute mile.

Chancol won a bumper and was huge, imposing horse with a massive engine. Lacila Blue's pedigree is completely unconventional for jumping, but the yard's horses are running well (without winning) and was 10/1 last night.

Also in the same race, Mel Rowley has a runner with Ben Bromley on board Kindgirl. The yard have had four bumper winners and six placed from just 21 runners and she is 14/1. Worth a second look. Especially while all eyes will be on the major races, and this might just go under the radar.