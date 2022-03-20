Daily Racing Multiple: Chepstow and Carlisle to provide the Sunday double

Yes to have the answers in small field

Back Yes Indeed @ 9/2 in the 15:35 at Chepstow

No. 2 Yes Indeed (Fr) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 138

The very definition of trappy lies in store for the 15:35 as all five could be separated by a pocket quilt in the betting. The small field could make it tactical, and the way Yes Indeed travelled last time points to a reasonably treated horse.

The Martaline 5yo was very smart in France - winning a Listed contest at Auteil and was subsequently beaten into fifth around 8L in a rather warm-looking Grade 1 Chase with the Cravache D'Or holder James Reveley on.

He was a complete blow-out on his UK debut for Jonjo O'Neill in November, but ran a much improved race last time behind Nestor Park in a 0-135. So well did he go through the race - he was matched at a low of 1.21/5 in-running. He's only up 1lb for that, and dropping down in trip with soft ground won't be an issue as he does have pace.

The horse's dam is a wonderful Hawk Wing by the curious name of She Hates Me, and she's turned out to be a marvellous broodmare with six of her seven offspring all turning out to be winners. God bless dear old Hawk Wing and his quirky stock.

May the King rule in the north east

Back The King Of May @ 9/4 in the 16:00 at Carlisle

No. 3 The King Of May (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 2.98 Trainer: Brian Ellison

Jockey: Nathan Moscrop

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 128

Marown is in the 16:00 0-140 2m4f Handicap Chase, but so disappointing was he when pulled up, he is hard to back with any confidence on Sunday - and I backed him last time.

The betting sees King Of May at 9/4 as the market leader, and I don't see that price changing too much come off time judged on his second last time out at Sedgefield.

It was a good response with that run as he'd previously ran flat at Warwick, and he could have bumped into a progressive horse of Becky Menzies' in the shape of Dalyotin.

Previously King Of May had cantered around to win at Sedgefield with a smooth as silk display and he still could be well-in on some of his old form - especially as a novice. I expect him to be held up and he has winning form on good to soft.

