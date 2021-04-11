Daily Racing Multiple: Check out an 11-1 treble for Monday's action

Over looks a super starter for Hollie

14:20 Redcar - Back Super Over

No. 4 (2) Super Over (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.92 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

I'll keep it brief with the opening selection for a treble, as Hollie Doyle and Super Over showed enough on debut at Newcastle to be up to winning this.

He finished second to James Tate's Illustrator, which was a fair effort as he had previous experience. The pair were over 4L clear too.

Cheekpieces are on Super Over for the first-time, and that will help as he took a while to get going on debut.

Pleasant can be the man

14:40 Windsor - Back Pleasant Man

No. 2 (10) Pleasant Man SBK 6/5 EXC 2.2 Trainer: Roger Charlton

Jockey: Jason Watson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Windsor takes up its slot on Monday - although not the usual evening one, and it's always an enjoyable day watching races by the river on Sky Racing. Hopefully we can find a double starting with Roger Charlton's Pleasant Man in the first leg.

Rated 101, I was a little surprised he was odds-against on Sunday evening, as that is a hefty figure to have running in a novice.

He was outclassed in the Royal Lodge, but he looked every inch a horse that will get 1m2f well judged on his debut success at Haydock last season. He has got a penalty and quicker going to overcome, but he looks pretty classy.

Opening mark looks a good one for Fiordland

16:10 Windsor - Back Fiordland

Fiordland looks well treated for his opening handicap run on Monday, and 77 could be letting him in lightly. That's judged on his Kempton run behind a Roger Varian 3yo who subsequently scored again from 80.

The selection improved on that start to win cosily at Wolverhampton last time where he tracked a steady pace and clicked through the gears easily.

He is another runner who should enjoy the step up in distance today.

