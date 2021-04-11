- Trainer: Archie Watson
- Jockey: Hollie Doyle
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Multiple: Check out an 11-1 treble for Monday's action
Alan Dudman had a placed runner at a big price yesterday but couldn't quite hit the target with the double. Monday's three picks include a pair of horses at Windsor...
"The selection improved on that start to win cosily at Wolverhampton last time where he tracked a steady pace and clicked through the gears easily."
Over looks a super starter for Hollie
14:20 Redcar - Back Super Over
I'll keep it brief with the opening selection for a treble, as Hollie Doyle and Super Over showed enough on debut at Newcastle to be up to winning this.
He finished second to James Tate's Illustrator, which was a fair effort as he had previous experience. The pair were over 4L clear too.
Cheekpieces are on Super Over for the first-time, and that will help as he took a while to get going on debut.
Pleasant can be the man
14:40 Windsor - Back Pleasant Man
Windsor takes up its slot on Monday - although not the usual evening one, and it's always an enjoyable day watching races by the river on Sky Racing. Hopefully we can find a double starting with Roger Charlton's Pleasant Man in the first leg.
Rated 101, I was a little surprised he was odds-against on Sunday evening, as that is a hefty figure to have running in a novice.
He was outclassed in the Royal Lodge, but he looked every inch a horse that will get 1m2f well judged on his debut success at Haydock last season. He has got a penalty and quicker going to overcome, but he looks pretty classy.
Opening mark looks a good one for Fiordland
16:10 Windsor - Back Fiordland
Fiordland looks well treated for his opening handicap run on Monday, and 77 could be letting him in lightly. That's judged on his Kempton run behind a Roger Varian 3yo who subsequently scored again from 80.
The selection improved on that start to win cosily at Wolverhampton last time where he tracked a steady pace and clicked through the gears easily.
He is another runner who should enjoy the step up in distance today.
*Click here for more racing news and betting tips
Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples
Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Daily Racing Multiple P&L
April 2021:
Multiples +3.02
Single and each-way bets -3.65
March 2021:
Multiples -20.15
Single and each-way bets +19.55