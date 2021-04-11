To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Multiple: Check out an 11-1 treble for Monday's action

Windsor Monday
Windsor stages its first card of the Flat season on Monday

Alan Dudman had a placed runner at a big price yesterday but couldn't quite hit the target with the double. Monday's three picks include a pair of horses at Windsor...

Over looks a super starter for Hollie

14:20 Redcar - Back Super Over

I'll keep it brief with the opening selection for a treble, as Hollie Doyle and Super Over showed enough on debut at Newcastle to be up to winning this.

He finished second to James Tate's Illustrator, which was a fair effort as he had previous experience. The pair were over 4L clear too.

Cheekpieces are on Super Over for the first-time, and that will help as he took a while to get going on debut.

Pleasant can be the man

14:40 Windsor - Back Pleasant Man

Windsor takes up its slot on Monday - although not the usual evening one, and it's always an enjoyable day watching races by the river on Sky Racing. Hopefully we can find a double starting with Roger Charlton's Pleasant Man in the first leg.

Rated 101, I was a little surprised he was odds-against on Sunday evening, as that is a hefty figure to have running in a novice.

He was outclassed in the Royal Lodge, but he looked every inch a horse that will get 1m2f well judged on his debut success at Haydock last season. He has got a penalty and quicker going to overcome, but he looks pretty classy.

Opening mark looks a good one for Fiordland

16:10 Windsor - Back Fiordland

Fiordland looks well treated for his opening handicap run on Monday, and 77 could be letting him in lightly. That's judged on his Kempton run behind a Roger Varian 3yo who subsequently scored again from 80.

The selection improved on that start to win cosily at Wolverhampton last time where he tracked a steady pace and clicked through the gears easily.

He is another runner who should enjoy the step up in distance today.

*Click here for more racing news and betting tips


Daily Racing Multiple P&L

April 2021:
Multiples +3.02
Single and each-way bets -3.65

March 2021:
Multiples -20.15
Single and each-way bets +19.55

Recommended bets

Back Super Over in the 14:20 at Redcar @ 1.910/11
Back Pleasant Man in the 14:40 at Windsor @ 2.26/5
Back Fiordland in the 16:10 at Windsor @ 3.02/1

The Sportsbook Multiple pays 12.1

