Daily Racing Double: Chase the dream with this 125/1 Royal Ascot multi!

Get ahead with Cox filly

14:30 Ascot - Back Get Ahead

No. 9 (3) Get Ahead SBK 14/1 EXC 17.5 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Out of joy on day one and Wednesday looks just as tough, but rewards are high with our boosted double and we've got another couple of big prices to consider. Hopefully we can get on the scoresheet.

The Queen Mary isn't everyone's cup of tea, but I am tempted by the 12/1 on Clive Cox's Get Ahead.

If ever a filly was made for this race on pedigree, it's her. Out of Showcasing, she is bred to be a fast juvenile.

She made no mistake in a rather impressive debut over course and distance. She was nudged along 2f out and still looked green but she was explosive careering away in the end.

A course win under her belt is an advantage although the draw in three might not be. It's conceivable they could split in a few groups, but we have to take that on the chin.

Vase can go to Appleby

15:05 Ascot - Back Kemari

No. 6 (3) Kemari SBK 7/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

The Queen's Vase is usually a race I like to have a go it, even though I preferred the old version over further.

Being in Charlie Appleby's shoes for this race isn't a bad thing with his endless supply of Dubawi horses, and we have one here in the shape of 13/2 chance Kemari.

With only two starts under his belt he's jumping in class from winning a weak race at Yarmouth. He was upped to 1m4f for that, and another two furlongs will suit on pedigree as his dam influences the stamina line too being a half-sister to Milan.

His debut effort at Newmarket was a stronger race than Yarmouth behind the more experienced Movin Time. Considering the steady pace there and the natural speed of the winner, he acquitted himself really well.

Appleby has never won this race and it's about time Godolphin broke Aidan O'Brien's Queen's Vase dominance.